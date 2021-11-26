John Travolta's 11-year-old son Ben, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, helped cook Thanksgiving dinner in some of the videos shared by the actor

John Travolta Shows Family Thanksgiving Dinner While Thanking Fans for 'Everything You Do for Me'

John Travolta is spreading love this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Pulp Fiction actor, 67, shared a montage of photos on Instagram showcasing his holiday celebration with his loved ones.

He began the video by saying, "I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year. I appreciate it. It doesn't go unnoticed. Here's a glimpse of our Thanksgiving."

The compilation showed his family's turkey and full holiday meal, plus a moment where the crew wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving. Travolta's son Ben turned 11 on Tuesday, and in the video he helped cook and played ping-pong with Dad.

Travolta also shares 21-year-old daughter Ella with late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Travolta and Preston married in 1991. A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston's death in 2020, saying in a statement, "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."

In August, while appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, Travolta opened up about the emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death. The star recalled that during a walk through their neighborhood late one night, Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose him too. "He said to me once, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,' " Travolta said.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," the Hairspray star continued. "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he added. "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

In October, Travolta honored Preston on what would have been her 59th birthday by posting a photo of the actress on Instagram. In the picture, Preston smiles and waves while photographers snap photos behind her.