Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have a Chic Thanksgiving Dinner with Their Kids

"So much to be thankful for," Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned a video of herself and husband Michael Douglas enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with their son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18

Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed some quality family time for her first Thanksgiving since she and husband Michael Douglas became empty nesters.

The Academy Award winner, 52, shared a glimpse at their chic holiday dinner on Instagram, posting a video of herself and Douglas, 77, sitting across the beautifully set table from son Dylan Michael, 21, and daughter Carys Zeta, 18.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all. So much to be thankful for," Zeta-Jones captioned the video, in which they each wished her 3.9 million Instagram followers a happy Thanksgiving.

She also gave a glimpse at their Thanksgiving dinner, which included her "favorite" stuffed pears, prepared by Carys. "Just the beginning," Zeta-Jones wrote on her Instagram Story with video of the appetizers and their festive table decorations.

Douglas also gave a glimpse at the festivities, which included a piano singalong with their extended family members. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Wishing you all a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!" he captioned a video.

Zeta-Jones previously showed off her table-setting skills, posting a video of the black glass table topped with artificial fall leaves. She also draped the leaves over a white fireplace in their red-painted dining room. "A Brit does Thanksgiving," she said in the video.

"A little DIY in anticipation of Thanksgiving, love this up coming holiday, my kids are home from college and I can't wait!!!" Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption.

The Chicago star previously became an empty nester, after Carys graduated from high school in May and started college earlier this fall. "It's scary. It really is. You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me babe,'" Douglas said on Today in May.

"You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other ... We're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now," he shared.

Zeta-Jones previously raved about having the family together during quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I must say, personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around," she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April.

"I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school — she goes to school in Switzerland — so we were all back in our bubble," Zeta-Jones added.