Newton "made the difficult decision" to step away from the film "to deal with family matters," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told PEOPLE last week

Thandiwe Newton's Husband Ol Parker Seen Without Wedding Ring After She Drops Out of Magic Mike 3

Ol Parker was spotted without his wedding ring outside his London home on Tuesday, less than a week after his wife, Thandiwe Newton, dropped out of the third installment of the Magic Mike trilogy to "deal with family matters."

The producer and director, 52, was dressed casually in a zip-up hoodie, black pants, and black high-top sneakers, sporting a budding beard as he carried a puffer jacket to his car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, a spokesperson from Warner Bros. told PEOPLE Salma Hayek would be replacing Newton, 49, in the franchise's final film.

Ol Parker Credit: Mega Agency

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," the spokesperson said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While speaking with PEOPLE in February, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum opened up about what fans can expect in the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's Magic Mike XXL, saying he plans to make "the Super Bowl of stripping" with Magic Mike's Last Dance, which he announced in November will premiere on HBO Max.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Teases "Super Bowl of Stripping" in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing," he said.

"We're going to go off. I'm so sore right now because I [have been] in [choreographer Alison Faulk's] garage with a Dexter-type situation that you guys will all know about eventually, when the movie's out," continued the 41-year-old actor. "You'll know why it looked like Dexter in her garage."