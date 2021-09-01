"It was more the role, you know what I mean?" the 48-year-old actress said while promoting her new film Reminiscence

Thandiwe Newton Says She Turned Down a Superhero Film After Being Asked to Play a Mom Who Dies

Thandiwe Newton longs to star in a superhero film, but she won't settle for just any role.

In fact, the 48-year-old actress said that she once turned down a part in a superhero film in an interview with LADBible while promoting her new film Reminiscence.

"I was offered a role playing someone's mom who just dies. I was like, 'Meh, no,'" she told the British outlet. "It was more the role, you know what I mean?"

Newton said she loves the direction the genre is currently heading, pointing to Taika Waititi's work on Thor: Ragnarok as a prime example.

She says she also enjoys the creative liberties stars have been taking on set while filming. "I love that the actors in it really want to push it too, of course they do — it's boring otherwise, Jesus," Newton said.

"And you know, the fact that Watchmen used [the Tulsa massacre of 1921] in the origin story of that show, that's critical race theory, you know, looking into the past and actually merging with it in the present so that we have a better understanding for our future," she added.

Newton has admittedly not been the biggest fan of superhero film franchises in the past. But she believes that there's something special about the current state of superhero film franchises at the moment.

"As a genre, they bore me these big franchises, and I'm quite cynical about it too because it's just about money; it's this behemoth of money that's just like rolling forward gathering more money, right?" the Westworld actress told LADBible.

"But now I feel like there is a demand from both the audience, I think people who are involved in the movies — but certainly the world — that there is better substance around these superhero things," she added.

Newton, who has taken part in iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Mission: Impossible, thinks the need for dynamic superhero characters comes from the lack of need for "artificial superheroes" with so many real-life superheroes "on the ground."

"I remember when Obama became President and there was the Met Ball — and it was a superhero Met Ball – and someone said to me, 'Who's your favorite superhero?' I was like, 'Barack Obama,'" the Solo star said.

"Why do they have to be fantasy? They don't have to be fantasy."