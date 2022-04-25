Thandiwe Newton Praises Her Magic Mike 3 Replacement Salma Hayek: 'I Love You'

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told PEOPLE that Salma Hayek will replace Thandiwe Newton in the trilogy's final movie on April 14

Thandiwe Newton is raving about her Magic Mike replacement Salma Hayek.

On Monday, Newton, 49, praised Hayek for her role in Beatriz at Dinner. The film, released in 2017, follows Hayek's character, a holistic medical practitioner, as she attends her wealthy client's dinner party when her car breaks down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Newton, shared a photo of the movie's poster to her Instagram story, saying "For me, no finer performance, no finer film, about the real questions we need to be asking." She tagged Hayek, 55, saying "I love you."

Newton recently stepped down from her role in the final Magic Mike movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told PEOPLE she made the "difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters."

Hayek will be making her debut in the franchise in place of Newton, the spokesperson told PEOPLE on April 14. Production of the final movie in the trilogy is already underway, and Hayek began filming in Newton's former role in London on Friday.

Thandiwe Newton praises a past Salma Hayek movie as Hayek begins filming her role in MM3 Credit: Thandiwe Newton/instagram

Over the weekend, Newton was photographed kissing musician Lonr in Malibu, California, just days after her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker, was spotted without his wedding ring.

Newton and Lonr (whose real name is Elijah Dias) were snapped with their arms around one another as they stepped out together on Saturday. The Westworld actress was not wearing a wedding ring.

"From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," Lonr told Page Six. "That's all I care about right now."

Newton and Lonr's outing came four days after Parker, 52, was seen without his wedding ring outside his London home.