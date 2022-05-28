After Thandiwe Newton, 49, was first pictured together with the rapper, 25, in April, the couple stepped out for a date night Thursday in Los Angeles

Thandiwe Newton and New Beau Lonr Seen Stepping Out for Dinner in Los Angeles

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr appear to be going strong.

The Westworld actress, 49, was photographed Thursday night with the musician, 25, as they went out for a date, grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa, a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Newton popped in a colorful ensemble, pairing a grey and white printed coat with a multicolor scarf. The rapper, whose real name is Elijah Dias, walked alongside her in a green long-sleeve sweater and a pair of blue jeans.

The pair was first romantically linked after they were photographed together in April sharing a kiss, just days after her estranged husband Ol Parker was spotted without his wedding ring.

Lonr was previously featured on the soundtrack for Newton's 2021 film Reminiscence.

Thandiwe Newton Credit: backgrid

"From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," Lonr told Page Six last month. "That's all I care about right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Newton married Parker, 52, in 1998, and they share three children together: daughters Ripley, 21, and Nico, 17, and 8-year-old son Booker.

The actress's new romance comes after she was replaced by Salma Hayek in the upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance in April after she pulled out of the movie for personal reasons, according to a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

RELATED VIDEO: Thandie Newton Says 'It's So Dope' to Play the First Major Black Female Character in Star Wars