Thandie Newton and Her Mini-Me Daughter Nico Parker Walk the Dumbo Premiere Red Carpet Together

The mother-daughter duo posed together at the London event

By
Alexia Fernandez
March 22, 2019

Thandie Newton may not have a clone, but she certainly has a mini-me!

The Westworld star, 46, walked the red carpet alongside her lookalike 14-year-old daughter Nico Parker at the London premiere of Disney’s live-action Dumbo on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo looked glamorous with Newton dressed in a gray sequined dress with furry detailing and matching silver heels.

Parker wore a pale pink gown with an orange overlay with her curls held back in a low ponytail. The young actress stars as Milly Farrier, the daughter of Colin Farrell’s character Holt Farrier in Dumbo.

Nico Parker and Thandie Newton at the London premiere of Dumbo
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

In real life, the teen is the middle child of Newton and her husband, director-writer Ol Parker. Newton and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director also share daughter Ripley, 18, and son, Booker, 5.

In January, Newton said she fully supported her daughter’s film career while at the 2019 Golden Globes.

(From left to right) Ripley Parker, Ol Parker, Nico Parker and Thandie Newton
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

“She’s definitely taking her own path but yeah, she’s acting,” the actress told Ryan Seacrest of Nico. “She was 12 when she made Dumbo, the live-action movie that’s been beautifully directed by Tim Burton. She’s now 14 — the movie has obviously taken a couple of years, because of CGI and so on.”

Newton continued, “It’s absolutely breathtaking. I’m so thrilled for her. And she’s got me to just be this she-tiger, waiting to pounce at any moment, just looking after her.”

Dumbo — also starring Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton — flies into theaters on March 29.

