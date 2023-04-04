Teyana Taylor Says She's in the 'Building Process' of a Dionne Warwick Biopic: 'That's My Girl'

Teyana Taylor said she and Dionne Warwick "talk almost every day" as she prepares to play the singer in a new biopic

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 01:14 PM

Teyana Taylor is gearing up to play an icon.

While Taylor, 32, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday, the actress and singer revealed that she is "already working on" a biopic of singer Dionne Warwick as she discussed her new film A Thousand and One with host Tamron Hall.

"We're in the building process right now," Taylor said of the biopic, noting that she "always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing."

The actor went on to reference Angela Bassett's performance as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It (1993) and Jamie Foxx's role as Ray Charles in Ray (2004) as examples of biopic performances she wants to emulate, given her close relationship with Warwick, 82.

"I miss when movies were like that, when you really get to know them and tap in," she continued, noting that she and Warwick "talk almost every day."

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party at The Clayton House on February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

"That's my girl. Me, her and her son, yeah," she told Hall, 52, as she spoke to wanting to help the iconic singer "feel as safe as possible" as the upcoming biopic goes through development.

"I've always been a firm believer and always just stood on safety, you know what I'm saying? She's had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible," Taylor said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To be able to tell her story — because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent, and that's not like where we really want to go," she added of her approach to the upcoming project.

Taylor did not reveal a title or any other information about the biopic surrounding singer Warwick during her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. Warwick, whose hits include "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "That's What Friends Are For" was previously the subject of a 2021 documentary titled Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over

Back in 2016, Warwick announced at that year's Cannes Film Festival that LeToya Luckett was set to portray her in a biopic titled Dionne, based on Warwick's 2010 autobiography My Life as I See It, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, Dionne was reportedly set to begin production by the end of 2016, but the project does not appear to have ever made it out of pre-production.

Taylor's latest film A Thousand and One is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Spotted on Set of Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'
Blac Chyna on today’s “Tamron Hall”
Angela 'Blac Chyna' White Swears Off Plastic Surgery for Good: 'Done with It, Y'all. No More'
Dionne Warwick Collaborating with Dolly Parton
Dionne Warwick Says Collaborating with Dolly Parton Was Like 'Two Friends Meeting for Lunch'
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Dionne Warwick attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dionne Warwick Reveals She and Dolly Parton Are Working on a 'Very Special' Gospel Duet Together
Julia Garner, Madonna
Julia Garner Hopes Madonna Biopic Could Still Happen Despite Film Being Put on Hold: 'Fingers Crossed'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Film in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and More
Dionne Warwick, Elon Musk
Dionne Warwick Wants Words with Controversial Twitter CEO Elon Musk About His 'True' Intentions
Snoop Dogg and Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Snoop Dogg and Tupac Over Misogynistic Lyrics: 'We Got Out-Gangstered'
Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick pose backstage the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.
Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'
Michael Jackson's Nephew Jafaar Jackson Will Portray the Singer in Biopic
All About Michael Jackson's Nephew, Jaafar Jackson, Who Will Play the King of Pop in a New Biopic
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick on Keeping Romantic Company: 'I Know Who to Call — Ain't 'Ghostbusters' Either'
Renee Rapp in mean girls on broadway. Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews; MEAN GIRLS, from left: Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, 2004. ©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
Everything to Know About the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Admits She Places 'Toxic Pressure' on Herself to Make an Album That Can Top 'Anti'
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline