Teyana Taylor Says She's in the 'Building Process' of a Dionne Warwick Biopic: 'That's My Girl'

Teyana Taylor is gearing up to play an icon.

While Taylor, 32, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday, the actress and singer revealed that she is "already working on" a biopic of singer Dionne Warwick as she discussed her new film A Thousand and One with host Tamron Hall.

"We're in the building process right now," Taylor said of the biopic, noting that she "always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing."

The actor went on to reference Angela Bassett's performance as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It (1993) and Jamie Foxx's role as Ray Charles in Ray (2004) as examples of biopic performances she wants to emulate, given her close relationship with Warwick, 82.

"I miss when movies were like that, when you really get to know them and tap in," she continued, noting that she and Warwick "talk almost every day."

Mike Coppola/Getty

"That's my girl. Me, her and her son, yeah," she told Hall, 52, as she spoke to wanting to help the iconic singer "feel as safe as possible" as the upcoming biopic goes through development.

"I've always been a firm believer and always just stood on safety, you know what I'm saying? She's had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible," Taylor said.

"To be able to tell her story — because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent, and that's not like where we really want to go," she added of her approach to the upcoming project.

Taylor did not reveal a title or any other information about the biopic surrounding singer Warwick during her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. Warwick, whose hits include "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "That's What Friends Are For" was previously the subject of a 2021 documentary titled Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over

Back in 2016, Warwick announced at that year's Cannes Film Festival that LeToya Luckett was set to portray her in a biopic titled Dionne, based on Warwick's 2010 autobiography My Life as I See It, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, Dionne was reportedly set to begin production by the end of 2016, but the project does not appear to have ever made it out of pre-production.

Taylor's latest film A Thousand and One is in theaters now.