Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer Reunites Leatherface with OG 1974 Film's Final Girl
The latest installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is bringing back a familiar face (no pun intended).
In the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming sequel, premiering Feb. 18, Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré) returns to get her vengeance on Leatherface, 50 years after the chainsaw-wielding maniac killed her brother and friends in the original 1974 Tobe Hooper-directed film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
"This is Hardesty," the white-haired final girl says, answering her phone in a creepy barn with slaughtered pigs hanging from the ceiling and news clippings of her harrowing survival plastered on the wall. "Sally? I'm afraid your old friend's back," a voice says from the other end.
Sally loads up on artillery before apparently coming to the rescue of a group of doomed youngsters. "Fifty years I've been waiting for this night... just to see him again," she says while fondly looking at a photo of her friends that died 50 years ago at Leatherface's hands.
Fouéré steps in for Marilyn Burns, who played Sally in the OG film and again in the 1995 sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, alongside a young Renée Zellweger. Burns also had a cameo as Verna Sawyer-Carson in Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), which starred Alexandra Daddario.
Burns died in her sleep at age 65 in 2014, discovered by her brother Bill in her Houston area home.
RELATED VIDEO: Robert Englund (aka Freddy Krueger) was 'Afraid of Snakes' for a 'Long Time'
Directed by David Blue Garcia, Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) also stars relative newcomers Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Jessica Allain and Mark Burnham as Leatherface.
"After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town," reads a logline from Netflix.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres Feb. 18 on Netflix.