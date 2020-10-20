Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Teases New Nightmares with Terrifying First Poster

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will terrorize audiences again in 2021

Leatherface is back — and just in time for spooky season!

Director David Blue Garcia shared the first poster for the upcoming sequel in the long-running franchise on Monday. The poster takes a different, no less terrifying, approach to the series' villain, Leatherface, showing a watercolor depiction of the psychopath.

On the poster, text read, "In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history."

"In 2021, the face of madness returns."

"In early August I was about to go for a run in the Texas heat when Legendary Pictures called. 'Are you sitting down? We need a Director to take over Texas Chainsaw Massacre,' " Garcia wrote in the caption. "That was a Thursday afternoon. After a whirlwind of calls and zoom meetings with all sorts of producers I was approved and on a plane to Sofia, Bulgaria that same Sunday. A week later we started shooting."

"I was also lucky enough to bring @rickdiazdp along for the ride as the Dp. It was great to have another Texan, #rgv native, and LatinX filmmaker on board to help bring this latest iteration of TCM to life," he continued. "Shoutout to @inclusionmgmt and @vervetla and a HUGE thanks to @legendary and @iamfedealvarez and @shinshimosawa who took a chance and gave us the opportunity of lifetime.#texaschainsawmassacre #horrormovies #horrorposter."

There have been eight films in the franchise, beginning with 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and followed by 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, both directed by Tobe Hooper.

The film franchise focuses on the cannibalistic serial killer Leatherface and his family, who terrorize unsuspecting visitors who wander into their territory in the desolate Texas countryside.

A series of sequels followed including 1995's Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation starring Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey.

The latest iteration of the film was 2017's Leatherface starring Sam Strike as a young Jedidiah Sawyer before he becomes the deranged Leatherface.