'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Stars in Movie About Thrilling Real-Life Story Behind Hit Video Game

The trailer for Tetris has just dropped — and it's more gripping than one might expect.

Starring Taron Egerton as real-life entrepreneur Henk Rogers, the Apple TV+ biographical drama sees Rogers fighting some serious overseas battles in the 1980s Communist Soviet Union over the rights to the popular puzzle game during the Cold War.

"An American and Russian computer geek form an unlikely friendship as they try to evade the KGB and smuggle the world's most famous video game out of the Soviet Union," reads an official an official synopsis for the movie, published by IMDb.

The film costars Nikita Yefremov as the "Russian computer geek" — a.k.a. Alexey Pajitnov, who first developed the game on an Electronika 60 in 1984.

Taron Egerton and Nikita Yefremov in Tetris (2023). Apple TV+

The trailer begins with a starry-eyed Rogers calling Tetris "the perfect game," before embarking on a risky endeavor to secure the rights for the Nintendo Game Boy — a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"Pioneers have to bet the house to win," Rogers tells his wife before he heads to Moscow, leading her to respond, "But not literally."

After Rogers arrives in Moscow and promises Pajitnov he's going to "make [him] a millionaire" off of his "brilliant" game, the trouble starts, as the two are pursued by Soviet officials.

"The most powerful men in Communist party are watching you and your family," Pajitnov warns the American.

Near the end of the trailer, heart-pounding scenes play out, including live-action chase sequences interspersed with pixelated footage as Rogers attempts to evade danger and get home safely with the Tetris rights in hand.

Taron Egerton in Tetris (2023). Apple TV/YouTube

Tetris is the latest video-game film to be slated for a 2023 release, including Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The latter is set to premiere just under 30 years after a live-action film based on the popular Nintendo franchise, which starred Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi, Samantha Mathis as Princess Daisy and Dennis Hopper as King Koopa.

An animated story based on the games, the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey King, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Jack Black as Bowser.

Additionally, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's voice cast features Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. The movie will also include a cameo from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and others in the video-game series since the 1990s.

Tetris falls onto Apple TV+ March 31.