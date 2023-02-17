'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Stars in Movie About Thrilling Real-Life Story Behind Hit Video Game

Tetris falls onto Apple TV+ March 31

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 09:10 AM

The trailer for Tetris has just dropped — and it's more gripping than one might expect.

Starring Taron Egerton as real-life entrepreneur Henk Rogers, the Apple TV+ biographical drama sees Rogers fighting some serious overseas battles in the 1980s Communist Soviet Union over the rights to the popular puzzle game during the Cold War.

"An American and Russian computer geek form an unlikely friendship as they try to evade the KGB and smuggle the world's most famous video game out of the Soviet Union," reads an official an official synopsis for the movie, published by IMDb.

The film costars Nikita Yefremov as the "Russian computer geek" — a.k.a. Alexey Pajitnov, who first developed the game on an Electronika 60 in 1984.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Taron Egerton and Nikita Efremov in "Tetris," premiering March 31, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Taron Egerton and Nikita Yefremov in Tetris (2023). Apple TV+

The trailer begins with a starry-eyed Rogers calling Tetris "the perfect game," before embarking on a risky endeavor to secure the rights for the Nintendo Game Boy — a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"Pioneers have to bet the house to win," Rogers tells his wife before he heads to Moscow, leading her to respond, "But not literally."

After Rogers arrives in Moscow and promises Pajitnov he's going to "make [him] a millionaire" off of his "brilliant" game, the trouble starts, as the two are pursued by Soviet officials.

"The most powerful men in Communist party are watching you and your family," Pajitnov warns the American.

Near the end of the trailer, heart-pounding scenes play out, including live-action chase sequences interspersed with pixelated footage as Rogers attempts to evade danger and get home safely with the Tetris rights in hand.

Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Taron Egerton in Tetris (2023). Apple TV/YouTube

Tetris is the latest video-game film to be slated for a 2023 release, including Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The latter is set to premiere just under 30 years after a live-action film based on the popular Nintendo franchise, which starred Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi, Samantha Mathis as Princess Daisy and Dennis Hopper as King Koopa.

An animated story based on the games, the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey King, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Jack Black as Bowser.

Additionally, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's voice cast features Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. The movie will also include a cameo from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and others in the video-game series since the 1990s.

Tetris falls onto Apple TV+ March 31.

Related Articles
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer
Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and More Join Animated 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie
Charlie Day
Charlie Day Jokes About Playing Luigi in 'Top-Secret' 'Super Mario Bros.' : 'This Is Serious Stuff!'
Chris Pratt, Mario
'Super Mario Bros.' Producer Defends Casting Chris Pratt, Calls His Mario Voice in Movie 'Phenomenal'
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence -- Season 1 -- With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival. (Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'
gmaes-tout
19 Top-Rated Nintendo Switch Games to Buy Right Now
Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
ray liotta, cocaine bear
'Cocaine Bear' True Story — What to Know About the 1985 Events Behind the Shocking New Movie
Jim Parsons stars as Michael Ausiello and Ben Aldridge as Kit Cowan in director Michael Showalter’s SPOILER ALERT
'Spoiler Alert' : The Heartbreaking True Story Behind Jim Parson's New Romantic Movie
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Jonathan Adler x Levity Collaboration, Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Jonathan Adler Drops a Washable Furniture Line with Levity, Plus More New Home Products