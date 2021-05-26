Tessa Thompson was seen kissing model Zac Stenmark while in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder

Tessa Thompson Seen Kissing Model on the Same Day as Rita Ora, Taika Waititi PDA Moment

Tessa Thompson is finding love out in Australia as she's in town filming for Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. Tessa steps out with handsome Aussie model Zac Stenmark as a couple for the first time and the pair is seen sharing a passionate kiss just hours after she was spotted in a steamy PDA session with pal Rita Ora and her boyfriend Taika Waititi!

Tessa Thompson had a very PDA-filled weekend while in Australia.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old Creed actress was spotted locking lips with model Zac Stenmark. The two were seen kissing and laughing together while taking a walk in Sydney. Stenmark, 29, was also pictured lifting Thompson's glasses from her face while gazing into her eyes.

Stenmark and his twin brother, Jordan, are Australia natives represented by IMG Models and WME Worldwide, previously appearing as mentors on Australia's Next Top Model. There's no word yet if Thompson and Stenmark are in a budding relationship.

Thompson's rep didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The cozy moment with the model took place while Thompson is busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney. The steamy kiss between the two occurred on the same day the actress was seen getting close with Taika Waititi, 45, and Rita Ora, 30.

Thompson was seen cuddling up with the two and engaging in PDA as they sat in front of a small table of drinks outside of Waititi's home. One shot showed Ora and Thompson leaning over and locking lips as they sat on each side of Waititi, who's directing Thompson in the upcoming Marvel film.

Stenmark was seen seated next to Thompson in some of the photos.

Flirty Threesome... Rita Ora pictured kissing actress Tessa Thompson & boyfriend Taika Waititi at his place in Sydney after they all partied through the night and into the next day !!! From L to R: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson | Credit: BACKGRID

In April, Ora and Waititi were rumored to be dating after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared several photos on her Instagram, one that revealed her and Waititi hugging. She captioned the post saying, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️"

The series of photos also included a selfie of Ora and Thompson. Reps for Waititi and Ora did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora and Taika Waititi | Credit: Rita Ora/Instagram

Thompson and Waititi are gearing up for their Marvel production following several delays. Last month, the director hosted a two-hour Instagram Live to discuss the movie along with Thompson, who will reprise her role as Valkyrie, and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

Thor: Love and Thunder was originally slated to open in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Due to film production and movie theaters temporarily closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel pushed back several of its movie release dates.