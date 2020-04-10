Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Taika Waititi and some special guests spilled a few details about Waititi’s next Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

During a two-hour, two-part Instagram Live on Thursday, the Oscar winner, 44, who directed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, said that Love and Thunder will be even more “over-the-top” when Tessa Thompson, who will reprise her role as Valkyrie, called in to Waititi’s Live chat and asked about the status of the film’s script.

“It’s so over-the-top now in the very best way,” Waititi said. “It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film.”

He continued, “This new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in the movie and we said yes to every single thing.”

Waititi, who initially promoted the Instagram Live as an opportunity to “watch” Ragnarok with the director and ask him questions about it, also had Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo join the conversation. The two spent a lot of their playful conversation joking about who is the most handsome, has the best hair. Ruffalo also attempted to get Waititi to name his favorite male actor in Ragnarok.

“Oh! Vincent D’Onofrio,” Waititi teasingly told Ruffalo.

Ruffalo replied, “No. Maybe someone who looks like Vincent D’Onofrio?” as he pointed at himself.

“Why would I get someone who looks like Vincent D’Onofrio when I could get Vincent D’Onofrio?” Waititi comically asked.

“He was a lot more expensive than the other guy that you liked working with on the movie who was not him,” Ruffalo said.

Ruffalo and Waititi also joked that Natalie Portman, who will be playing female Thor in Love and Thunder, will also play Hulk.

“The role she was born to play!,” Ruffalo said with a laugh.

Thompson and Ruffalo previously starred in Thor: Ragnarok and in Avengers: Endgame. Thompson confirmed Christian Bale would join the film as the villain, although Waititi did not reveal anything about who Bale will be playing during the Instagram Live.

Chris Hemsworth will also return as the titular Thor, while Portman will be returning to the role of Jane Foster, and will be taking the mantle as female Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder was originally slated to open in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Due to film production and movie theaters temporarily closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel pushed back several of its movie release dates.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now be released on Nov. 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.