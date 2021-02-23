Tessa Thompson was only six when she appeared on camera for the first time

Tessa Thompson Had Her First Kiss at Six Years Old in a Music Video: 'I Remember Feeling Very Adult'

Tessa Thompson's first kiss was certainly special.

The actress talked about the milestone moment in a new cover feature for W Magazine, where she recalled how her first kiss came to be filmed for a music video.

"I wasn't a child actor, but my dad had a friend who was a casting director, and they put me in a music video. I kissed a young boy named Floyd, who was also in the video," she remembered. "That was my first kiss, and it's on camera, immortalized for life. I was 6. I remember feeling very adult that day; I felt like I was born for this. Actually, I think about Floyd every so often."

Thompson, 37, got her real start in acting in 2003 with a one-episode appearance in Cold Case and a recurring stint on Veronica Mars.

Thompson now stars in Sylvie's Love, a drama about love between a jazz musician and the daughter of a record store owner. The actress said part of the inspiration for her character came from her own grandmother.

"My model for Sylvie was a person like Diahann Carroll, who was part of the Black bourgeoisie in New York in the '50s and '60s. It was also an homage to my grandmother, who was effortlessly elegant. She had remarkable poise, and I pulled a lot of that for Sylvie."