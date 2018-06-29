Tessa Thompson Says She Loves Janelle Monáe 'Deeply’ as She Comes Out as Bisexual

Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson is opening up about her relationship to singer Janelle Monáe, as well as her sexual identity.

In a cover feature for Net-A-Porter published Friday, the actress 34, spoke candidly about her bisexuality, addressing the rumors regarding her dynamic with singer-songwriter Monáe.

“Janelle and I love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, it doesn’t bother me,” Thompson said.

Rumors surrounding the pair’s relationship swirled with the release of Monáe’s Dirty Computer album, which was accompanied by a music video featuring Thompson.

When speaking about her familial support, Thompson described her household as free and accepting. “[In my family] you can be anything you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion,” she said.

“I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones,” she added. “But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?” she added.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has been outspoken about social issues. Appearing in racially-charged films including For Colored Girls (2010) and Selma (2014), Thompson also hinted at her own sexual identity by advocating for that of her character Valkyrie’s in Thor: Ragnarok, taking to Twitter to confirm the warrior’s bisexuality.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

Thompson just finished filming Creed II, set to be released this year, and will appear in the new Men in Black spinoff in 2019.