Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth Suit Up in the Desert for Men in Black Reboot: 'Buds in Black!'

Men in Black has officially made its way to the desert.

Tessa Thompson, 35, shared a sandy shot from the set of the upcoming spinoff in which she costars opposite Chris Hemsworth, 35. The two look super-agent cool in the matching black suits made iconic by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the original franchise. Hemsworth and Thompson also accessorized with matching black umbrellas to stay out of the desert sun and sunglasses.

“Buds in Black,” Thompson captioned the cool shot. It’s the second time Thompson has shared glimpses at the two in the highly-anticipated movie.

Tessa Thompson/Instagram

Last month, Thompson and Hemsworth posted several shots from the filming of the movie and followed up her posts with a video of Hemsworth near a private jet ready to take him to Atlanta to finish up work on the fourth Avengers film. They shared that they were done shooting the movie in London and would later be heading to Morocco.

Plot details for the Men in Black spinoff are unknown, but Hemsworth and Thompson do have character names listed on IMDb with the Thor actor playing Agent H and the actress portraying Agent M. The pair previously worked together as another heroic duo in Thor: Ragnarok, in which Thompson played Valkyrie.

The film also features Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall.

Men in Black is scheduled for release in June 2019.