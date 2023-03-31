Terry Sanderson Says Gwyneth Paltrow Case Was Not Worth It: 'I'm Gonna Be on the Internet Forever'

Terry Sanderson, the man who sued Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision, admitted he now thinks the lawsuit was not worth the trouble.

A jury in Park City, Utah, said in its verdict Thursday that the 76-year-old retired optometrist was "100 percent" at fault in the ski collision, which happened seven years ago at Deer Valley Resort. Paltrow was awarded $1 and the reimbursement of her legal fees in her countersuit.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom afterward, Sanderson said he was "very disappointed" in the outcome. When asked if the lawsuit — and the live-televised trial that saw testimony from his daughters and ex-girlfriend plus details about his medical history exposed — was worth it, he responded "Absolutely not."

"Knowing that now, no," he said of the spectacle and private details being made public, according to video from Extra. "I joked about dating sites, right? It's like, I'm gonna be on the internet forever." (While testifying earlier in the trial, Sanderson made the comment, "Well I can never go on another dating site again. ... It's the pain of trying to sue a celebrity.")

When Extra's Billy Bush suggested Sanderson might be up for a reality show, he responded with a smile, "I don't need that."

Sanderson first sued Paltrow in 2019, seeking over $3 million in damages. In a statement after the verdict, his lawyers said, "We are disappointed in the outcome, but we love and support the legal process. We thank Judge Holmberg, the jury and staff for all their efforts. We will spend the next while evaluating and discussing where we go from here."

Paltrow said in a statement that she was "pleased" with the verdict.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," said the Oscar winner. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Sanderson also told reporters Thursday that he felt Paltrow's fame gave her "credibility" over him.

"You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person. … Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated. It's difficult," he said. "Who wants to do that someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else's part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path."

"I believe she thinks she has the truth … but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods," added Sanderson.

One of the jurors, Samantha Imrie, spoke out after the trial ended, telling ABC News that "it's important that the public doesn't just think that this was a win because Gwyneth's a celebrity."

"I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman's an actress and I took that into account, but I didn't feel she had a reason to lie under oath," Imrie said Friday. "She's always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest. [Sanderson] was telling his truth, and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors. But I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn't his truth."