Terry Crews Says White Chicks Sequel Is in the Works: Shawn Wayans Confirmed 'We're Doing It'

Fans of the 2004 comedy White Chicks can rejoice as a sequel to the Wayans brothers’ film appears to be in the works.

Terry Crews, who portrayed professional basketball player Latrell Spencer in the movie, revealed he had recently discussed the idea with Shawn Wayans, who assured him that a sequel was happening.

“I actually got with Shawn [Wayans] and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going,’ ” Crews told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The 50-year-old actor joked he’s been keeping in shape over the years in hopes of a potential White Chicks sequel. “I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do White Chicks 2, y’all! Please, please,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star joked.

Image zoom Joseph Lederer/Wayans Bros/Revolution/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock;; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The first film featured brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans as undercover FBI agents, who — after botching a drug bust — are forced to pose as white women to solve a number of kidnappings in an effort to get back into the good graces of their bosses, complete with whiteface body paint and blonde wigs.

Fellow Wayans brother Keenan Ivory Wayans directed the flick, with the three siblings producing the film and writing the script together alongside Michael Anthony Snowden, Xavier Cook, and Andy McElfresh.

A sequel was actually first announced by Sony back in August 2009, however, the project was later canceled, according to Screen Rant. Marlon expressed interest in a sequel again during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live last year.

“Is White Chicks 2 happening anytime soon? I don’t know. But there’s been a lot of rumblings happening,” Marlon said at the time. “A lot of people want us to do it. So me and my brothers have been talking. If things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

While the film was lambasted by critics, with Richard Roeper of Ebert & Roeper calling it “the worst movie of the year,” it ultimately became one of the highest-grossing comedy films of 2004, taking in nearly $70 million domestically and $113 million worldwide, according to the film review website Rotten Tomatoes.