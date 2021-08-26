Terry Crews Recreates White Chicks Dance for America's Got Talent Audience: 'Always Ready'

Terry Crews has still got the moves!

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor shared a video of himself on Instagram of a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of America's Got Talent. In the clip, Crews recreates a famous scene from White Chicks, which sees him dancing along to Vanessa Carlton's popular tune, "A Thousand Miles."

Wearing an all-black suit and a pair of snakeskin shoes, Crews was captured moving around the AGT stage, shimmying his shoulders along to the beat of the song, similar to how he did while portraying character Latrell Spencer in the 2004 comedy.

"Always ready for this song! The perfect #AGT audience hype song! 👏🏾 @vanessacarltonactual #AThousandMiles 🎶," Crews — who serves as AGT's host — wrote alongside the post.

In the comments section, viewers reacted to the hilarious and nostalgic clip, with one writing, "LEGENDARY MOVES 🔥🔥🔥," as another added, "Always amazing to see you dancing 😍😍....."

White Chicks features brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans as undercover FBI agents, who — after botching a drug bust — are forced to pose as white women to solve a number of kidnappings in an effort to get back into the good graces of their bosses, complete with white body paint and blonde wigs.

Fellow Wayans brother Keenan Ivory Wayans directed the movie, with the three siblings producing the film and writing the script together alongside Michael Anthony Snowden, Xavier Cook, and Andy McElfresh.

While the film was lambasted by critics, with Richard Roeper of Ebert & Roeper calling it "the worst movie of the year," it ultimately became one of the highest-grossing comedy films of 2004, taking in nearly $70 million domestically and $113 million worldwide, according to the film review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in May 2020, Crews detailed that he crafted his infamous scene in just one take.