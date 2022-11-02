'Terrifier 2' Submitted for Oscars Consideration After Shocking Audiences: 'It's a Total Goof'

The members of the Academy are in for a shock this awards season.

On Wednesday, Bloody Disgusting, which is behind the surprise hit Terrifier 2, said it has officially submitted the clown horror movie for Oscars consideration. Mostly as a joke, they admit.

"No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it's a total goof," Bloody Disgusting's Brad Miska wrote of a potential Academy Award nomination. "But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That's just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up."

"So, we're listening to the fans. Everything about Terrifier 2 has been fan-driven every step of the way, and if you want to have a little more fun with this one we're happy to oblige," wrote Miska, adding, "Let's see how many members of the Academy we can get to pay attention to a horror movie that precisely none of them would ever watch on their own."

Terrifier 2. Bloody Disgusting/Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Miska said Terrifier 2 is "about as anti-Hollywood as you can get." The uncensored indie sequel has had its unlikely theatrical run expanded since becoming a surprise box office hit: The low-budget movie has so far made more than $8 million.

Bloody Disgusting and Cinedigm are behind the Halloween-set movie and Iconic Releasing oversaw distribution. It's written and directed by Damien Leone and stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown. Last month, there were reports that the film caused some audience members to faint or vomit during screenings.

Leone told Variety the success of Terrifier 2 is "very surreal."

"I did not expect it to make this kind of splash or play in theaters, honestly, other than maybe a few arthouse theaters. To see it snowballing, the word of mouth growing, people getting sick and fainting and it really taking off, I never expected this or for it to make millions of dollars in theaters," he said, adding that he's working on one or two more sequels at the moment.

Terrifier 2 is in select theaters now and streaming on Screambox.