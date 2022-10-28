The director of clown slasher movie sensation Terrifier 2 has more gory adventures in the works for audiences.

On Friday, Damien Leone — who made the indie horror sequel for less than $250,000 — told Variety that the series' villain, Art the Clown, will continue on after the success of the sequel to 2016's Terrifier.

"I had a 'Part 3' in mind when writing 'Part 2,' " Damien Leone told Variety. "There are so many questions brought up in 'Part 2' that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a 'Part 3.' "

Leone said that he "pretty much" has an entire story treatment already written for a third Terrifier movie, but he noted that "it's getting so big that it could potentially split into a 'Part 4,' " because he does not want to make another long slasher film — Terrifier 2 runs two hours and 18 minutes.

"So we'll see," Leone said in the interview. "My fear is that eventually the well is gonna run dry, we're gonna wind up jumping the shark, there will be nothing left to say with this character. It happens with a lot of franchises that I'm still a huge fan of."

"I've watched all these 'Part 10s' and 'Part 13s,' but sometimes that could really ruin the entire franchise," he added. "For them to peter out or not have this satisfying arc or the movie goes in another direction, that could be devastating to your overall franchise. I want to try and avoid that."

Terrifier 2. Bloody Disgusting/Courtesy Everett Collection

Terrifier 2 has made a name for itself in its longer-than-expected theatrical run in part due to its significant gore and violence, for which Leone told the outlet he "definitely" feels pressure to up the ante in a third entry for the series.

"I think we're set up to fail with 'Part 3' in terms of the gore, no matter what, because now people have their expectations so high," he told Variety. "If I go way past that we're going to be thrown into the bad taste category, and if we don't hit that then we're going to have dropped the ball."

On Sunday, horror news website Bloody Disgusting reported that Terrifier 2 saw its box office performance rise by 84% last weekend after it made an estimated $1.8 million, two weeks after its initial Oct. 6 theatrical release.

Overall, Terrifier 2 made $5.256 million at the domestic box office in its first two weeks in theaters, according to Bloody Digusting.

Terrifier 2. Bloody Disgusting/Courtesy Everett Collection

Critics and audiences alike have praised the movie since its release; Terrifier 2 carries an 88% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while 85% of users who have seen it indicated they enjoyed the movie.

Last Thursday, author and IT creator Stephen King offered his thoughts on the film on Twitter, writing that Terrifier 2 is "grossin' you out old-school."

Terrifier 2 is in theaters now.