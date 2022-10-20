A film about a sinister clown is shocking audiences.

Reports have surfaced over recent weeks that scenes in Terrifier 2 — a newly released horror film that serves as a sequel to its 2016 predecessor, Terrifier — are causing people to pass out and vomit.

"The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn't feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom," one Twitter user wrote of the film on Oct. 7, calling it "an amazing gory mess."

Another shared a photo from the theater that showed emergency personnel attending to an individual, writing, "My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the franchise's writer-director Damien Leone admitted that he considers it "sort of a badge of honor" for the new film "to have a couple of walk-outs." But he stressed, "I don't want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Damien Leone. Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

"It's surreal," continued Leone. "Here's the thing, it's called Terrifier 2, you should probably see Terrifier 1 before you jump into this one. If you see Terrifier 1, you'd know what you're getting into."

The filmmaker went on to say the team on Terrifier 2 "tried to rival" a "notorious" scene in the first film "that everyone walks away talking about," that involves a hacksaw.

"We tried to rival that scene [in the new film] because the really supportive fan base that we've had this entire time, that has really started to put [villain Art the Clown] on a pedestal," he explained. "I mean, those are the things that they really want."

"I think this movie is more accessible, but we're essentially still making these movies for them, and if other people want to come on board, the more the merrier," Leone added.

Terrifier 2. Bloody Disgusting/Courtesy Everett Collection

He also addressed the reaction reports on Twitter, writing on Saturday, "To everyone saying that reports of people fainting and puking during screenings of Terrifier 2 is a marketing ploy, I swear on the success of the film it is NOT."

"These reports are 100% legit. I wish we were smart enough to think of that! 😋," Leone said. "But then again we didn't need to😉."

Terrifier 2 follows Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as he "returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night," after "being resurrected by a sinister entity," according to a synopsis on IMDb.

The slasher film has made close to $2.5 million at U.S. box offices since its release on Oct. 6, according to Box Office Mojo.

Terrifier 2 is in theaters now.