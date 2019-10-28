Terminator: Dark Fate Premiere Canceled in Los Angeles as Getty Fire Rages On

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton won’t be walking the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate. With active fires raging in California, Paramount has canceled the event.

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate,” Paramount said in a statement. “We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

RELATED: LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger Among Stars Evacuating L.A. Homes Amid Getty Fire

Image zoom Terminator: Dark Fate Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, was forced to evacuate his home Monday morning, the actor revealed on Twitter.

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out,” he wrote. “Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.”

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife, evacuated her home as well, writing on Twitter that she was “so grateful” to the nearly 500 firefighters battling the flames.

So grateful to our firefighters putting their lives on the line for all of us. We have evacuated, but we’re safe. Praying for our neighbors. #GettyFire #californiawildfires — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 28, 2019

The Getty Fire has blazed through more than 500 acres since it started around 1:30 a.m. local time adjacent to the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has since issued mandatory evacuations for more than 10,000 homes and buildings, from Sunset Boulevard to Chautauqua Boulevard to the south, Temescal Canyon Road to the west, Mulholland Drive to the north, and the 405 Freeway to the east.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens Friday.