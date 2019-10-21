Terminator: Dark Fate Early Reactions Praise Linda Hamilton's 'Incredible' Return

Image zoom Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Terminator fans from around the country were surprised when screenings of Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Sunday night turned out to secretly be a screening of the upcoming film in the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate

Most of the comments were very positive, with several comparing the film to the 2015 Star Wars reboot The Force Awakens, and some saying its the best of film in the troubled franchise since 1991’s blockbuster T2.

Image zoom

Alamo Drafthouse orchestrated the event at 15 theaters, complete with an introduction by Linda Hamilton (who reprises her iconic role as survivalist Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (as the aging yet still nearly unstoppable cyborg T-800). The film also returns franchise creator James Cameron to the team as an executive producer and adds star Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) as a new brand of terminator (the latest trailer is below).

Here are some of the first reactions to the film — including several from critics now the film’s social media embargo has lifted:

Terminator: Dark Fate is basically Terminator: The Force Awakens. A satisfying, exciting reboot that’s essentially the best parts of T1 & T2 in a blender. Davis, Reyes & Hamilton are excellent, the action wows & while it’s familiar, it’s easily the best T3 yet. Terminator is back pic.twitter.com/W1emrXIq5C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate delivers. This is the Terminator film that fans have been yearning for since T2. Arnold is back (he’s great) but it is Linda Hamilton & Mackenzie Davis who steal the show. As for the action sequences, they are impressive & some of the best I’ve seen all year. pic.twitter.com/xAzPzneob2 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate delivers. This is the Terminator film that fans have been yearning for since T2. Arnold is back (he’s great) but it is Linda Hamilton & Mackenzie Davis who steal the show. As for the action sequences, they are impressive & some of the best I’ve seen all year. pic.twitter.com/xAzPzneob2 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 21, 2019

Is #TerminatorDarkFate the best since T2? Yup. Linda Hamilton’s return makes a BIG difference, Mackenzie Davis kicks all the ass, & Natalia Reyes is an excellent anchor. Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 is a winner too. Physicality, VFX, fights – all spot on! Glad they gave this another go. pic.twitter.com/4Q1FNN49Hw — Perri Nemiratu (@PNemiroff) October 21, 2019

TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019

TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate is the best of the TERMINATOR sequels after T2. Easily among the year’s most entertaining action films, it’s thrilling, intense & non-stop, but also a sweet story about making things right. Arnold is great & Linda rules, but Mackenzie Davis THROWS DOWN pic.twitter.com/8TQ4Gpkkdr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 21, 2019

The latest trailer:

Terminator: Dark Fate opens wide on Nov. 1.

Related content: