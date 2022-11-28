Tenoch Huerta Confirms His Bulge Was Removed from Final Cut of 'Wakanda Forever' : 'Not Going to Lie'

"Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue," Tenoch Huerta said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 10:59 AM
Tenoch Huerta attends Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York Screening at AMC 34th Street on November 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tenoch Huerta's skin-tight costume as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suggested just a bit too much for Marvel Studios' liking.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was asked about a viral Twitter post that suggested Marvel used digital effects to remove Huerta's bulge from Namor's skin-tight green shorts for the final cut of the movie.

"The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right," Huerta told the outlet when asked whether he was okay with the apparent CGI job. "Without [the bulge]! That's original."

"No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people," the actor added, clarifying that the bulge was indeed removed.

"Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue," Huerta said. "I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right."

Huerta, a Mexican actor who brings longtime Marvel Comics character Namor to live-action storytelling for the first time in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel, previously noted to Entertainment Weekly that Namor's costume largely results in the character walking "around in his underwear."

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, (aka BLACK PANTHER II), Tenoch Huerta, 2022
Eli Ade/Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Huerta is not the first MCU actor to note how often skin-tight superhero costumes can draw attention to different parts of the body.

In March, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Andrew Garfield — who had not slipped into a Spider-Man suit since 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — told PEOPLE that donning the suit again made him nervous.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was very scary, because I thought, 'This is not going to look good,' " he said of his return to his superhero costume. "I [was] 36, and I need to work much harder to keep my body in certain shape. So I was very nervous."

Garfield, like Huerta, noted in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March that he and other Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, could not help but notice bulges when the three Spider-Men slipped into costume, according to Digital Spy.

"We were all kind of thrown onto a set and kind of told to point at each other," Garfield, 39, said of arriving on the set with Maguire. "And I think we got one good shot and that's that because the rest of the time we were just laughing trying not to stare at each other's crotches."

"It was just like, comparing bulges," the actor added at the time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Tenoch Huerta attends Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York Screening at AMC 34th Street on November 01, 2022 in New York City.
All About Tenoch Huerta, the Actor Who Plays Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke Unbox Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Toys and Products. Black Panther cast toy unboxing. Credit: Disney
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Stars Unbox Toys Inspired by Their Characters: 'I'm Taking This Home'
ryan coogler
'Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals He Learned How to Swim for 'Black Panther' Sequel
Dwayne Johnson responds to Wakanda Forever eclipsing Black Adam’s box office: ‘There’s no comparison’
Dwayne Johnson Responds to 'Wakanda Forever' Eclipsing 'Black Adam' 's Box Office: 'No Comparison'
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Gives First Glimpse at a Mystery Hero in Black Panther Suit
letitia wright; chadwick boseman
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shares Last Conversation with Chadwick Boseman Before His Death
Simone and Chadwick Boseman attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About 'Most Challenging Two Years' of Her Life
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS
Kumail Nanjiani Says He Has 'No Idea' if 'Eternals' Sequel Is on the Way
Winston Duke attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); Chadwick Boseman attends the Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Global Junket Press Conference on January 30, 2018 at Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Winston Duke Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Left 'Gaping Hole' on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set
ryan coogler, chadwick boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals Plot for Sequel Before Chadwick Boseman's Death
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Honors Chadwick Boseman in Body Paint at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere
Avengers: Infinity War
Everything to Know About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black panther trailer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards