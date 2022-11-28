Tenoch Huerta Confirms His Bulge Was Removed from Final Cut of 'Wakanda Forever' : 'Not Going to Lie'

Tenoch Huerta's skin-tight costume as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suggested just a bit too much for Marvel Studios' liking.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was asked about a viral Twitter post that suggested Marvel used digital effects to remove Huerta's bulge from Namor's skin-tight green shorts for the final cut of the movie.

"The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right," Huerta told the outlet when asked whether he was okay with the apparent CGI job. "Without [the bulge]! That's original."

"No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people," the actor added, clarifying that the bulge was indeed removed.

"Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue," Huerta said. "I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right."

Huerta, a Mexican actor who brings longtime Marvel Comics character Namor to live-action storytelling for the first time in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel, previously noted to Entertainment Weekly that Namor's costume largely results in the character walking "around in his underwear."

Eli Ade/Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Huerta is not the first MCU actor to note how often skin-tight superhero costumes can draw attention to different parts of the body.

In March, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Andrew Garfield — who had not slipped into a Spider-Man suit since 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — told PEOPLE that donning the suit again made him nervous.

"It was very scary, because I thought, 'This is not going to look good,' " he said of his return to his superhero costume. "I [was] 36, and I need to work much harder to keep my body in certain shape. So I was very nervous."

Garfield, like Huerta, noted in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March that he and other Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, could not help but notice bulges when the three Spider-Men slipped into costume, according to Digital Spy.

"We were all kind of thrown onto a set and kind of told to point at each other," Garfield, 39, said of arriving on the set with Maguire. "And I think we got one good shot and that's that because the rest of the time we were just laughing trying not to stare at each other's crotches."

"It was just like, comparing bulges," the actor added at the time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.