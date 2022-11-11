All About Tenoch Huerta, the Actor Who Plays Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Between the intense training he did to prepare for the role and his past roles, here's everything to know about the actor who plays Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on November 11, 2022 10:00 AM
Tenoch Huerta attends Marvel Studio's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York Screening at AMC 34th Street on November 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Introducing Tenoch Huerta.

With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Mexico-born actor is turning heads thanks to his captivating portrayal of Namor.

Although the character makes his MCU debut in the superhero film, Namor was first established in Bill Everett's eight-page origin story that appeared in Motion Picture Funnies Weekly in 1939.

Now, newcomer Huerta is bringing the role to life in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel.

"He's got really unique features and things that don't necessarily go together," Coogler told Entertainment Weekly of the mutant. "He can breathe underwater, obviously, but he's got these little wings on his ankles. He's got pointy ears and walks around in his underwear. It's all fun, man."

Between how he prepared for the role and where you've seen him prior to the Black Panther sequel, here's everything to know about Huerta.

He was born and raised in Mexico

Tenoch Huerta attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Born and raised in Mexico, Black Panther 2 marks one of the actor's first major films in the United States, a project he was drawn to in part due to the "representation" within the "narrative," he told GQ Mexico.

Since he entered the film industry professionally in 2006, the idea of inclusion has been a major factor in which roles he takes on. "I come from the hood, seriously. And thanks to inclusion, I'm here," he said at San Diego Comic-Con.

Huerta added: "I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of us kids out there in their hoods are looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it! They're gonna make it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't his first big role

Mexico", special screening at LA Live in Los Angeles, CA on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty

Though his role in the Black Panther sequel has gained him a massive following globally, Huerta is already well-known for some of his films in Latin America and Spain.

Some of his film credits include 2009's Sin nombre, 2014's Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015's The 33 and 2021's The Forever Purge. As for TV, one of Huerta's most notable roles is Rafael Caro Quintero on Netflix's Narcos: Mexico.

He learned how to swim for his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, (aka BLACK PANTHER II), Tenoch Huerta, 2022
Eli Ade/Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Huerta's character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spends a lot of time underwater; therefore, swimming was a big part of the role, a skill the actor didn't have prior to filming.

"Before making this movie, I didn't know how to swim," Huerta told Michael Strahan during an interview on Good Morning America. Despite his unfamiliarity, he learned how to swim, telling the host, it's something he "feels proud" of doing. In fact, he revealed that he can now hold his breath for five minutes long!

He's also an author

In this handout image provided by Winston Duke, (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke attend the Black Panther tour at Lagos Continental Hotel on November 6, in Lagos, Nigeria,
Sama Kai/Winston Duke via Getty

In addition to actor, Huerta can soon add "author" to his already impressive resume. As a spokesman for the anti-racist debate in Mexico, Huerta reflects "on racism and classism in Mexico" in the pages of Orgullo Prieto, translating to Brown Pride. The book is set to be released on Dec. 13.

He's a father

Tenoch Huerta Facts
Tenoch Huerta/Instagram

While the actor keeps his personal life fairly private, he often posts photos of his family on Instagram, penning sweet tributes to them on his profile.

During the New York screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta opened up to PEOPLE about his daughters as he discussed how the film empowers women. "I have two girls. One is two and a half [and] the other is nine. It's a great experience and I feel really blessed with this new representation and the new role that women are taking in movies, in politics, in the academy, science everywhere," he explained.

