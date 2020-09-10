Christopher Nolan's Tenet will begin to screen in drive-in theaters on Friday in the greater Los Angeles area

Tenet to Play in Los Angeles Drive-Ins as Select Movie Theaters Are Cleared to Reopen

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is (finally) set to land in Los Angeles.

The director's latest epic film will debut in drive-in theaters in Los Angeles, one of the biggest movie markets in the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Five drive-ins in the Los Angeles-area are already scheduled to show this film beginning this weekend. The Mission Tiki Drive-in in Montclair, California, and the Paramount Drive-in have set screening times of the film starting on Friday, according to their respective websites.

Tenet debuted overseas in late August. Early screenings of the film were shown in the U.S. on Aug. 31 and opened across theaters in the country on Labor Day weekend.

The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has not opened in Los Angeles or New York City theaters as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Indoor movie theaters in Silicon Valley and Orange County, California were cleared to reopen, according to Variety. Regal Cinemas spokesman Richard Grover told the outlet the chain will reopen 17 theater locations as early as Tuesday.

AMC Theaters will reopen three locations and an AMC Dine-In location in California on Friday, the outlet reported.

Tenet earned $20 million in its opening weekend in North America during the pandemic.

It's the biggest opening weekend for Hollywood since the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters in March, according to the Associated Press.

About 70 percent of movie theaters are currently open, the AP reported.

There are currently more than six million cases of coronavirus in the United States, with at least 249,859 cases in Los Angeles.