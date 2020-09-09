Christopher Nolan's Tenet Makes $20 Million in Opening Weekend During Pandemic

Tenet had the biggest opening weekend since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

Tenet has hit theaters in North America, bringing in an estimated $20.2 million in its opening weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s latest film opened during the Labor Day weekend in the U.S. and Canada, making it the biggest opening weekend for Hollywood since the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters in March, according to the Associated Press.

About 70 percent of movie theaters are currently open, with theaters in Los Angeles and New York City remaining closed, the outlet reported.

While movie theaters in the U.S. opened during the holiday weekend, Canada, which has lower cases of coronavirus, began showing the film a week earlier, according to the AP.

In China, the film earned $30 million in ticket sales, making the global box office of $152.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

To be able to see the film, theaters have agreed to follow local laws regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which include requiring a face mask anywhere inside a theater with the exception of when moviegoers are enjoying concessions, according to Indiewire.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the number of confirmed cases has risen in parts of the U.S., particularly in Los Angeles County, which has at least 248,821 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The second-largest number of cases can be found in Miami-Dade County in Florida, where confirmed cases are at 161,637.