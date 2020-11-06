Teenager Arrested in Texas on Murder Charge for Death of Actor Eddie Hassell

A Texas teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Eddie Hassell.

D’Jon Antone, 18, was arrested on a capital murder charge for the actor's death on Sunday, the Grand Prairie Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. Antone's bail has been set at $500,000, police say.

Hassell, 30, was shot in Grand Prairie, a suburb of Dallas, shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday outside of his girlfriend's house, PEOPLE previously reported. Police discovered the actor suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, police stated that Hassell had been staying with Andrea Trester, who told them that he had gone outside to go to her car, a Nissan Sentra, "which was now missing."

Police said that surveillance footage from Trester's apartment building show "an unknown Black male believed to be in his early teens fleeing the apartment complex in the stolen vehicle, the vehicle is seen fleeing the location immediately after the shooting."

Image zoom D'Jon Antone | Credit: Grand Prairie Police

Antone was identified by a witness, police said, as the shooter and as the person who stole the car.

It was not clear if Antone has obtained legal representation or has entered a plea at this time.

Known for his role in 2010's The Kids Are All Right — in which he appeared alongside Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo — and the sci-fi series Surface, Hassell was born on July 16, 1990, in Corsicana, Texas, and was currently living in Waco.

Hassell's girlfriend shared a tribute to the actor on Sunday and has since shared two more, saying she can't believe he is "gone."

"You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart," she wrote in the Sunday post.

In another post, she wrote, "I’ll see you on the other side of that skate barn in the sky, Cowboy. I’ll always love you."

"His talents blessed the hearts of so many, gaining him an international presence and his light shined all over the world," a statement reads on a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral costs. "Eddie was very loved and will be missed by so many."