Cowabunga! Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Drops First Teaser Trailer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters Aug. 4

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 11:12 AM

The heroes in a half shell are back in action.

Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Seth Rogen's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Monday, giving fans of the longtime franchise a first glimpse at the animated film.

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts," reads an official synopsis of the movie, which is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears.

It adds, "Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

In the preview, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Raphael (Brady Noon) are shown goofing off on rooftop and contemplating getting pizza before jumping into action over a background track of A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023). Paramount Pictures

Joining the main cast of the Turtles to voice rodent sensei Splinter is action star Jackie Chan, while The Bear's Ayo Edebiri will voice the group's best friend, April O'Neil.

Other stars tapped to play the superheroes' allies and enemies include Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom and Rose Byrne as Leatherhead. Post Malone will appear as Ray Fillet, while fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube will star as a seemingly brand-new character named Superfly.

Most notably absent from the cast is the Turtles' main antagonist Shredder, but Rogen and John Cena will respectively voice the villain's henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady.

Comedian Hannibal Buress, Natasia Demetriou and Giancarlo Esposito are also set to play Genghis Frog, Wignut and Baxter Stockman, respectively.

The film is produced by Rogen, 40, plus Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, and executive produced by Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem
Poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023). Paramount Pictures

In an interview with the A.V. Club last November, Rogen said his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot won't be a typical action film.

"We found a way to make it deeply personal," he said. "It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie."

After Rogen was first announced to produce the movie in 2020, he debuted the title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in August with a wall mural of the movie title along with its release date.

The movie will be CG-animated, following in the style of the TV series, according to Variety.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters Aug. 4.

Related Articles
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Features Star-Studded Cast — See Who's Voicing!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Seth Rogen attends the "The Fabelmans" screening during MoMA's 15th Annual The Contenders at Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , seth rogen
New Seth Rogen-Produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie in the Works
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Reboot Sets Summer 2023 Premiere
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Queen Charlotte Proves to Be a Hands-On Monarch in Sensual New 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off Teaser
FAST X, Fast & Furious 10
'Fast X' Trailer: Vin Diesel Goes Up Against a Vengeful Jason Momoa in 10th 'Fast & Furious'
Barbie movie
'Barbie' Teaser Trailer: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in First Glimpse of Greta Gerwig's Movie
a christmas story
'A Christmas Story' Sequel Gets First Teaser Trailer for Ralphie's Return 39 Years Later
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' First Trailer Takes Ghostface to New York City's Subways
The Teen Wolf Movie - allison
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Teaser Trailer Shows Return of Allison: 'She's Alive!'
Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released. Paramount +
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Promises Plenty of Nostalgia and 'Wild' Moments in New Teaser Trailer
DAVID DAWSON, EMMA CORRIN, and HARRY STYLES star in MY POLICEMAN Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
See Harry Styles as a Man Forced to Hide His Sexuality in 1950s Britain in 'My Policeman' Teaser
From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
See Robert Pattinson in First Teaser for Oscar-Winning Director Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17'
Paramount Network Announces Yellowstone Season 5 Will Return This Summer
Paramount Network Announces When 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale
Lo’ak and Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Debuts Teaser Trailer — See First Glimpse of Action-Packed Sequel
Casey Jost and Colin Jost
Colin Jost and His Brother Casey to Write Next 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie (Report)