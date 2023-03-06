Cowabunga! Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Drops First Teaser Trailer

The heroes in a half shell are back in action.

Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Seth Rogen's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Monday, giving fans of the longtime franchise a first glimpse at the animated film.

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts," reads an official synopsis of the movie, which is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears.

It adds, "Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

In the preview, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Raphael (Brady Noon) are shown goofing off on rooftop and contemplating getting pizza before jumping into action over a background track of A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023). Paramount Pictures

Joining the main cast of the Turtles to voice rodent sensei Splinter is action star Jackie Chan, while The Bear's Ayo Edebiri will voice the group's best friend, April O'Neil.

Other stars tapped to play the superheroes' allies and enemies include Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom and Rose Byrne as Leatherhead. Post Malone will appear as Ray Fillet, while fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube will star as a seemingly brand-new character named Superfly.

Most notably absent from the cast is the Turtles' main antagonist Shredder, but Rogen and John Cena will respectively voice the villain's henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady.

Comedian Hannibal Buress, Natasia Demetriou and Giancarlo Esposito are also set to play Genghis Frog, Wignut and Baxter Stockman, respectively.

The film is produced by Rogen, 40, plus Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, and executive produced by Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.

Poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023). Paramount Pictures

In an interview with the A.V. Club last November, Rogen said his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot won't be a typical action film.

"We found a way to make it deeply personal," he said. "It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie."

After Rogen was first announced to produce the movie in 2020, he debuted the title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in August with a wall mural of the movie title along with its release date.

The movie will be CG-animated, following in the style of the TV series, according to Variety.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters Aug. 4.