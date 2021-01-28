Woman Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Request She Take Down Sweet Video Encouraging Her to Come Out to Her Parents

Lindsay Lohan went viral after encouraging a young fan to come out to her parents

Days after Lindsay Lohan helped a young woman go viral with a sweet video encouraging her to live her truth, the Mean Girls actress has asked the TikTok user to take the video down.

Alana, a TikTok user, first posted a video days ago telling her followers she might ask Lohan to come out to her parents for her through Cameo, a popular site that lets fans order personalized videos from their favorite stars.

But instead, Lohan, 34, used the opportunity to offer Alana a series of sweet words urging her to take the big step herself and be true to who she is. Alana's TikTok quickly went viral with many praising Lohan's message, yet the actress' Cameo account asked Alana to remove it since she meant the message just for her.

Alana later posted an update saying she did come out to her parents after the video went viral.

In an interview on Good Morning America on Thursday, Alana responded to Lohan's request.

"I was kind of confused, just because it's been getting such positive reactions from everybody," she said.

"I didn't have an intention of posting it, only because that was just something I was gonna show my parents. I was just so inspired and so touched and I immediately thought, there are so many people out there that need to hear this message," Alana explained during the segment.

In the Cameo video, Lohan explained why Alana should take the life-changing step herself.

"Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan, I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you, and I think you should do it yourself," Lohan said in the clip.

"I think that coming from you, you'll feel a lot of power and strength and it's important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand," she added, before sending Alana "all the love in the world and strength and support."