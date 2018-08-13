Anna Kendrick Taunts Ryan Reynolds After Beating Him at Teen Choice Awards: 'Stay in Your Lane'

Anna Kendrick is proud of her latest award — and wants Ryan Reynolds to know it.

When Kendrick took home the 2018 Teen Choice Award for choice twit — or favorite Twitter personality — on Sunday night, the 33-year-old addressed Reynolds, 41, who was also nominated for the honor.

“This means so much to me. Thank you so much. It means the world to me, and I feel so lucky that I get to make Pitch Perfect,” said Kendrick, who was also accepting the honor for choice comedy movie actress.

“The Twitter thing — I have so much fun on Twitter,” she added. “And I know that Mindy [Kaling] and Kumail [Nanjiani] and stuff were nominated, and also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan.”

Teased Kendrick, “Yeah, I beat you. Stay in your lane!”

In addition to Kendrick, Reynolds, Kaling, Nanjiani, Mark Hamill and Chrissy Teigen were also up for the award.

Back in 2015, Kendrick and Reynolds showed off their Twitter chops as they tweeted about each other. When a fan asked Reynolds what kissing Kendrick in The Voices was like, the actor replied, “Like taking your face to Awesometown.”

Kendrick jumped in, “That IS the Kendrick-train guarantee. With local stops in Awkwardville and Tolerableshire.”

@VancityReynolds That IS the Kendrick-train guarantee. With local stops in Awkwardville and Tolerableshire. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 9, 2015

According to BuzzFeed, Kendrick has taken a dig at Reynolds in the past. In June, Blake Lively, 30, Reynolds’ wife who appears alongside Kendrick in upcoming film A Simple Favor, posted on Instagram that her costar is “the hotter, female(r) version of my husband… so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??”

Kendrick answered, “So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”

Reynolds quipped, “The most ambitious crossover event in history. I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”