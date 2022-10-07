Taylour Paige is married!

On Oct. 5, the 32-year-old actress tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild in front of her friends and family. The special date also happened to be her birthday.

Paige's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, 33, shared social media images of Paige wearing a white fishtail gown teamed with a braided hairstyle for her big day.

"She is good," he captioned the images, which also showed Paige carrying a bouquet of white and yellow flowers.

Starchild, meanwhile, dressed in a dark tuxedo and bow tie, teamed with a black hat.

On Thursday, Paige wrote excitedly about her wedding on her Instagram Stories, "Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!! Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest.. 32. Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin 'em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me DON'T YOU KNOWWWWWWW I'M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!

Logan Laurice/Instagram

The Zola actress first hinted at her new romantic status in a Sept.19 post that displayed a large Tiffany & Co. diamond ring on her finger.

"Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it's your way too," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, Netflix announced that Paige was headed to Beverly Hills to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The film is still in production, the streamer said, and most details remain under wraps.

Deadline was the first to confirm the new casting.

The franchise, which premiered in 1984, moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019, the outlet explained. The films follow a Detroit cop, played by Murphy, who journeys to Beverly Hills to solve his friend's murder. The third Beverly Hills Cop came out in 1994.

The upcoming installment is being directed by Mark Molloy with Murphy stepping in as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

In September, Paige starred in the new short film, We Cry Together with rapper Kendrick Lamar, which blends social commentary with visuals, rap and the spoken word.