Zola centers on two women whose Florida adventure takes a dangerous turn when they're forced into sex work by a pimp

Taylour Paige and Riley Keough Bring an Iconic 2015 Twitter Thread to Life in Wild Trailer for Zola

A girls trip takes a turn for the unimaginable in the first trailer for Zola.

In the first full-length trailer for the A24 film, Taylour Paige plays Zola, a Detroit waitress who strikes up a friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who convinces Zola to join her in Florida for a weekend of fun, dancing and partying.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out?" Zola is heard saying. "It's kind of long but full of suspense."

What begins as a vacation down South, quickly turns into a 48-hour odyssey when they're forced into sex work by a pimp and run into gangsters.

zola Image zoom Riley Keough (left) and Taylour Paige (right) in Zola | Credit: Courtesy A24

"From here on out, watch every move this bitch makes," Zola says of Stefani.

As their short-lived friendship crumbles, Zola tells Stefani, "This is messy. You are messy. Your brain is broke!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film, directed by Janicza Bravo (Lemon), is based on the real Twitter thread that went viral after A'Ziah Wells King, aka Zola, chronicled her experiences on the social media platform in 2015.

The film is also based on a November 2015 Rolling Stone article that went more in-depth about the series of events with Wells King. Bravo told Variety she felt attached to the material instantly.

zola Image zoom Credit: Courtesy A24

"From the moment it entered into my hands, I was like, 'Must make it now,'" Bravo told the outlet in January 2020.

"You're like, this is not funny on paper. Like it's not funny. But [A'Ziah] managed to extrapolate all of this humor and tension and stress and anxiety and it just like got me. … It was electric," Bravo said. "I could feel the blood coursing through my veins and I wanted it and I thought that like only a Black girl could've experienced that and processed it and exorcised it."

The film also stars Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell and Ts Madison.