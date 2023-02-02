Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Thought Kanye West's 2009 VMA Interruption Was a 'Practiced Skit'

The Twilight actor recalled being confused by the unexpected moment on his new podcast, which he co-hosts with new wife, Tay Lautner

By
Published on February 2, 2023 12:26 PM
2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Add Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner to the list of people who were initially confused when Kanye West infamously grabbed the mic from singer at the 2009 VMAs.

On the debut episode of his new podcast The Squeeze which he hosts alongside his wife, Tay Dome Lautner, the Twilight star, 30, revisited the moment when West stormed the stage.

The actor, who was dating Swift at the time of the incident, said he "was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit."

"I presented the award to her," Taylor recalled to his wife, 25. "I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And, yeah, in the middle of her giving her 'thank you' speech, Kanye jumps on the stage."

He added: "I can barely hear it. I can't see them, I'm just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift?"

The actor said he then laughed about the interaction until his then-girlfriend turned around and he saw her face.

"I was like, 'oh," he said. "No, that … wasn't good."

Swift had been in the middle of accepting her award for best female video for "You Belong With Me" when West stormed the stage.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

"Yo Taylor," West began, "I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!"

At the time, it was reported that Swift was seen crying backstage after the incident, though she had to quickly pull it together to perform the song that won her the Moonman to begin with.

For Tay, a former nurse, and her new husband, the importance of mental health is actually the reason behind their new podcast.

Introducing the effort last week on Instagram, the couple offered more insight about their project.

"Host @taylautner's introduction to mental health was at a young age, witnessing friends and family suffer in ways she couldn't fully understand," the podcast posted on Instagram last week. "She started a nursing career in the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been struggling with her own depression, anxiety, and PTSD ever since. Tay is joined by co-host, husband @taylorlautner, in addition to celebrity and expert guests to further the conversation surrounding mental wellness. ⁠

The new Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner are enjoying married life together, celebrating their first Christmas as newlyweds in December after tying the knot on Nov. 11 in California's wine country.

