Taylor Swift's 'Beautiful' Voice Gave Christian Bale 'Goose Bumps' on 'Amsterdam' Set

The Oscar-winning actor, who sings with Swift in the new comedic mystery out Oct. 7, tells PEOPLE he was wowed by her talent

Published on October 5, 2022 09:00 AM

Christian Bale got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing with Taylor Swift while making the comedic mystery Amsterdam.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Bale recalls filming the scene with Swift, who has a minor role. "When my daughter was little, she would sing a lot of songs. So that was often going around my head—different Taylor Swift songs—as I was standing there," he says.

In the 1930s-set movie from Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell, Bale and John David Washington play World War I veterans who are falsely accused of murder. While trying to clear their names, they uncover a massive conspiracy.

Washington joined Bale and Swift for the singing scene. "All day long, J.D. [Washington] and myself and Taylor, we were singing this song, and I'm not a good singer and J.D.'s not. We were off pitch and sometimes forgetting the lyrics," continued Bale. "David did at one point say, 'Hey, Christian and J.D., shut up for this take. Let's just have Taylor.' It is stunning when you've got someone with a beautiful voice there, standing right next to me. It gave me goose bumps."

Robert De Niro costars in Amsterdam and told PEOPLE that Swift is "terrific" in the movie.

Bale had a great time with his other costars, too. He told PEOPLE he had to ask Chris Rock, who also plays a WWI vet, not to speak to him on set. "I found myself giggling during the takes," recalled Bale. "I was not [my character] anymore. I was just like idiot Christian from England, giggling and being a fan of Chris Rock's stand-up. So I actually had to go to him and I said, 'Dude, no. I've got to close my ears,' because he was so great."

Amsterdam has an impressive ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough and Mike Myers.

Bale told PEOPLE the entire mood on set was positive thanks to Russell, who previously worked with Bale on the 2013 dramedy American Hustle. "David engenders this very creative, and to me, satisfying vibe that's joyous," he said. "And I'm not talking about everyone has to be ha-ha laughing all day long. More than that, it's deeper."

Amsterdam hits theaters nationwide Oct. 7.

