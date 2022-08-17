Taylor Swift Was Turned Down for Role in 'Twilight: New Moon': 'I Kick Myself for It' Director Admits

Taylor Swift could have been a Twilight star, but The Twilight Saga: New Moon director Chris Weitz thought otherwise at the time.

In a podcast interview on The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, Weitz shared that Swift, 32, had expressed interest in making a cameo in the 2009 movie.

"The craziest one of all those was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie – not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard.'" Weitz said. "'She would be someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

"The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," Weitz continued.

He also admitted that he now regrets his decision to not cast her.

"I kick myself for it too, because I was like, 'Wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends,'" he said.

While Swift may not have gotten her cameo in Twilight, the singer did bring it back to the 1930s for a role in David O. Russell's upcoming crime comedy/thriller Amsterdam.

The "All Too Well" singer makes a brief appearance in a new trailer for the murder-mystery film, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 4.

During her appearance, Swift is seen wearing red lipstick with her hair in an intricate up-do. Her character, who seems to be crying, wears a dress and hat consistent with '30s fashion.

Though the details of her role in the film remain under wraps, Variety reported in April that a different trailer played at CinemaCon, and seemed to offer more background on Swift's character.

The outlet wrote that Swift appeared as "a mourning daughter, breaking down into tears before her father's body as [Chris] Rock looks on."

20th Century Studios/YouTube

The film follows three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney – as they set out to prove their innocence in Amsterdam after they're caught in the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.

Swift joins a star-studded cast that also includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Amsterdam is not the first acting role for the 11-time Grammy Award winner. She last appeared in Cats in 2019 as Bombalurina, and has also acted in The Giver, The Lorax and Valentine's Day.

Back in 2012, Swift told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that she'd been reading scripts for about five years, and that she'd had an acting coach for several years.

"In my free time I just read and read [scripts]," she said. "When I look at acting careers that I really admire, I see that it's been a precise decision-making process for these people. They make decisions based on what they love and they do only the things that they are passionate about. They play only characters that they can't stop thinking about."