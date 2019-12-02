Taylor Swift Says She Loved the 'Weirdness' of Making Cats: I Had an 'Amazing Time'

Taylor Swift knew Cats would be a once in a lifetime experience.

In her new cover interview for British Vogue, the 29-year-old pop star spoke about her recent work in the highly anticipated big screen adaptation of the classic musical, sharing that she loved how unique the opportunity was.

“I really had an amazing time with Cats,“ Swift said in her interview. “I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

The upcoming film transforms its A-list cast — which includes Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson — into singing, Jellicle Cats. It’s composed by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, and based on the 1939 poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18431" href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" title="Taylor Swift"] in Cats Universal Pictures UK

Swift also recently unveiled her original song for the film, “Beautiful Ghosts.” The haunting melody — which she co-wrote with Webber — speaks to a feeling of longing to be wanted and reminiscing on better memories.

In October, she gave fans an inside look at the creative process behind the song in a Cats featurette that was released by Universal Pictures. It included footage of Swift and Webber working together on the track.

