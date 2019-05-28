Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and More Urge People to See Booksmart After Low Opening Weekend

Olivia Wilde‘s directorial debut Booksmart is making a splash with critics — and celebrities.

The film made less than $10 million in its opening weekend but stars such as Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Natalie Portman are encouraging fans to see it in theaters. Booksmart is competing with Disney’s Aladdin, which has currently earned $233 million worldwide and $112 million at the U.S. box office.

Starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, the film revolves around two senior high school students who make a pact to cram four years of fun into one night.

Swift, 29, reposted a video of actress Diana Silvers who stars in the film on her Instagram Story, writing, “JUST BOUGHT TICKETS!! Guys go see Booksmart cause in this house we support @oliviawilde.”

She added, “Congrats to @dianasilverss @beaniefeldstein @kaitlyndever and the rest of the cast on the INCREDIBLE reviews!!!”

Taylor Swift instagram story May 28, 2019

Wilde, 35, shared her own message on Twitter, writing, “Anyone out there saving @Booksmart for another day, consider making that day TODAY. We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support. Don’t give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women.”

Reynolds, 42, raved about the film, tweeting, “BOOKSMART. Don’t walk, RUN to see this. Today and all summer. Holy s—.”

Mindy Kaling tweeted, “I have seen it once [and] I’m gonna go again this weekend! That’s how much I love this hilarious, poignant movie! Come see #booksmart with me!”

I have seen it once an I’m gonna go again this weekend! That’s how much i love this hilarious, poignant movie! Come see #booksmart with me! https://t.co/N3acLqRWS7 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 26, 2019

Just have to add my praise out there for #Booksmart. I loved it. I had so much fun watching it and you can tell it was such a joy to be a part of. Go support women filmmakers!! @oliviawilde — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 26, 2019

Drop everything today, put your phone down and go see this film. It’s magical and hysterical. @BeanieFeldstein and @KaitlynDever are 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/jUAvpqQA40 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) May 25, 2019

GO SEE BOOKSMART THIS WEEKEND! You will not regret it, it’s truly so fantastic. It will make you laugh and feel good and also what Olivia says👇👇👇👇 @Booksmart @oliviawilde https://t.co/y2Q1GcoGl8 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 25, 2019

Girl you know I have my tickets bought for tomorrow for round 3 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 25, 2019

Just finished watching @booksmart and loved it. Congratulations, @oliviawilde, on your directorial debut. Everyone should go see it! pic.twitter.com/WLDvLYkxCm — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 24, 2019

Who else is seeing @Booksmart this weekend?? 🍿💯📚 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 24, 2019

Seth MacFarlane also tweeted, “Hey comedy lovers— It’s really f— hard to direct a great comedy, and @oliviawilde did it. So do yourself a favor and go see @booksmart today. Like, tonight. Like, go see it instead of that other movie you were planning on seeing. I saw it and laughed, and I hate everything.”

Despite not breaking box office records, Booksmart has been hailed a “masterpiece” by critics after it premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin in March.

Taylor Swift; Ryan Reynolds Brian Friedman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Film critic Peter Debruge of Variety came out of the screening with high praise for the film, saying, “Not since Superbad has a high school comedy so perfectly nailed how exhilarating it feels to act out at that age, capturing the thrill of making a series of potentially irreversible mistakes with the person who’s always been there for you.”

In an interview with Variety, Wilde discussed her goals in directing the film, stating, “I really wanted to direct a film for younger people to be kind of a generational anthem.”

She added, “Turns out, when you really open the doors and look at all the talent, you get a really representative cast.”

The film also stars Lisa Kudrow, Billie Lourd, Will Forte and Wilde’s longtime partner Jason Sudeikis.

Booksmart is now in theaters.