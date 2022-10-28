Taylor Swift Recalls 'Nightmare' Screen Test for 'Les Misérables' Film: 'They Made Me Look Like Death'

"I wasn't going to get the role," Taylor Swift said on The Graham Norton Show, recalling her audition for the 2012 Les Misérables movie

By
Published on October 28, 2022 09:07 AM
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Taylor Swift says she knew in advance she wasn't getting a role in the 2012 Les Misérables movie.

On Friday's episode of BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, the singer — who just released her new album Midnights last week — recalled her screen test for Tom Hooper's film adaptation of the iconic stage musical, revealing that she knew going in it wasn't going to work out.

"Basically I was up for two roles," Swift, 32, explained to Norton, pointing to the two love-struck heroines first introduced in Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same name. "I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role."

Les Mis star Eddie Redmayne also appeared on the comedic Friday night talk show. At the time Swift was in casting talks for Éponine, the 40-year-old actor had already nabbed the role of Marius, the suitor who falls for Cosette, much to Éponine's heartache.

Asked to go to London to do a screen test with him, Swift told Norton she jumped at the chance despite knowing she wouldn't get the part, calling the Oscar winner one of her "favorite" actors. "This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life," she remembered saying to herself about the opportunity.

Image
Universal

But that excitement didn't last long. "When I got there they put me in full 19th Century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, 'You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?' " she joked.

They didn't. "They made me look like death and it became a nightmare," Swift said of her panicked situation. "When I met Eddie I didn't open my mouth to speak!"

It turns out that the Fantastic Beasts actor had his own embarrassment over the situation and was also a bit distracted. "I thought we would just be singing off each other — I didn't know we would be in each other's arms," he said of the more-intimate-than-expected-test.

"My overriding memory of it is that I had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion," he added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Samantha Barks Les Miserables
Working Title Films/Kobal/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Swift — as well as Lea Michele, Evan Rachel Wood and Scarlett Johansson, who also auditioned — wound up losing the role of Éponine to then-newcomber Samantha Barks.

Hooper said in 2019 that he ultimately didn't believe Swift fit the character of an impoverished girl who gets overlooked.

"She rather brilliantly auditioned for Éponine. I didn't cast her, but I got very close to it," Hooper, 47, told Vulture. "Ultimately, I couldn't quite believe Taylor Swift was a girl people would overlook. So it didn't quite feel right for her for the most flattering reason."

The good news is that Swift's screen test with Hooper led her to scoring the role of Bombalurina in his 2019 film adaptation of Cats.

"I knew she was curious to work on a musical," Hooper said to Vulture. "When [Cats] came up, I wrote to her and just said, 'Would you like to meet? Would you like to see the world I'm creating?' And I did a presentation. Eve Stewart had these wonderful paintings she did of the world. I had a ten-second clip of a dancer with fur, lifelike. That was my pitch. She loved it and was very gracious and really supportive from then on."

Swift even collaborated with legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on a new tune for the film called "Beautiful Ghosts." It later earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best original song.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Terry Wyatt/Getty


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, the Amsterdam actress is shifting back to music, dropping Midnights — which upon its release earned the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history.

"I am thrilled," Swift said on The Graham Norton Show, sharing her reaction to the response she has received for her latest record. "But, I do think it's a little accusatory when people say I broke Spotify. It was my gorgeous fans that broke Spotify!"

As far as an upcoming tour? The Grammy winner reassured fans that it will be "sometimes soonish."

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Her in 'Midnights' Song: 'I Luv It'
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
All of Taylor Swift's Love Songs Inspired by Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Charlie Day's Wife? All About Mary Elizabeth Ellis
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors on 'Midnights' : 'The 1950s S— They Want from Me'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881590p) Julia Roberts My Best Friend's Wedding - 1997 Director: P.J. Hogan Tri-Star USA Scene Still Comedy Le Mariage de mon meilleur ami; ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 16: Russell Crowe attends the red carpet for "Poker Face" at Alice Nella Città during the 17th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium della Conciliazione on October 16, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Maria Moratti/Getty Images)
Russell Crowe Denies Auditioning for 'My Best Friend's Wedding' After Director Claims Otherwise
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1565786c) EAT PRAY LOVE (2010) Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem Eat Pray Love - 2010
From Pretty Woman to My Best Friend's Wedding, A Guide to Julia Roberts' Romantic Comedies Through the Years
taylor swift, lana del rey
Taylor Swift Says She'll Be 'Grateful for Life' She Got to Work with Lana Del Rey on 'Midnights'
JUPITER ASCENDING, Mila Kunis, 2015
Mila Kunis Says She Knew 2015's 'Jupiter Ascending' Would Flop at Box Office 'Before We Started'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Says 'Midnights' Song Inspired by Her Relationship Is About Protecting the 'Real Stuff'
Ethan Hawke and son Roan Thurman-Hawke (L) and daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke (R) arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Getaway" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2013 in Westwood, California
Ethan Hawke's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Christian Bale, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 'Beautiful' Voice Gave Christian Bale 'Goose Bumps' on 'Amsterdam' Set
Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful Of Air" hosted by The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on October 24, 2021 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried 'Bent Over Backwards' to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role That Went to Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Taylor Swift Was Turned Down for Role in 'Twilight: New Moon': 'I Kick Myself for It' Director Admits