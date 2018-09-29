Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show PDA as Singer Supports Boyfriend on His Big Night

Taylor Swift was by Joe Alwyn‘s side Friday night as his new movie, The Favourite, kicked off the New York Film Festival.

The Grammy winner, 28, and her British boyfriend, 27, were photographed holding hands as they left the film’s afterparty at Central Park’s famed Tavern on the Green.

Flanked by four to five security guards, the two sat in the VIP area at the bash, where a relaxed Swift laughed and hugged Alwyn throughout his big night.

The “Delicate” singer wore a flowing black and red Amen dress featuring beads and lace, which she paired with a black trench coat and black Jimmy Choo shoes. She accessorized the look with a Christian Louboutin clutch and dangling earrings from Eva Fehren.

Alwyn, meanwhile, kept it classic in a slim-cut crisp royal blue suit with a white shirt, a skinny black tie and black shoes.

It was a rare outing for the couple, who have kept their relationship tightly under wraps since they began dating in late 2016.

Swift didn’t walk the red carpet with Alywn for the screening at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, instead slipping into the theater through a back door to join him. She was engaged during the screening, laughing and clapping as she watched her boyfriend’s new project.

The Favourite also stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman and Nicholas Hoult — all of whom were at the premiere.

Jennifer Lawrence, Stone’s BFF and Hoult’s ex-girlfriend, was also in the audience to lend her support. Stone noticed her in the audience, pointing to her from a box and mouthing “Hey” in surprise.

Stone and Weisz play rivals in The Favourite, which follows Queen Anne (Colman) as she prepares for war with France. The royal, who reigned between 1702 and 1707, is advised by Lady Sarah (Weisz) until new servant Abigail (Stone) hatches a plan to become Queen Anne’s new trusted companion and “favourite.”

Alwyn plays a man infatuated with Stone’s character, though the feeling is not exactly mutual. The actress kicks him in the groin when he tries to kiss her in the hilarious trailer.

Meanwhile, Swift will return to her Reputation Stadium Tour on Saturday, performing in Houston, Texas. She’s wrapping up the U.S. leg of her tour next week with two shows in Arlington, Virginia, before heading overseas.

Fans have spotted Alwyn at Swift’s tour stops, where he’s been seen supporting her from the audience. And though they’ve been spotted a few times since news of their relationship finally broke in May 2017, they’ve remained mum about their connection.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told British Vogue recently. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

“I understand people’s curiosity in the world we live in, about people’s private lives. Well, I don’t understand it, but I know it exists,” says Alwyn in another interview with Total Film. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don’t know about it, and it’s just not theirs to have.”

Most of Reputation’s love songs — including “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want” appear to be inspired by Alwyn — and her single “Delicate” and the sexy song “Dress” also allude to the start of their low-key relationship.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source told PEOPLE about Swift in June. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”