Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Suits Up for Venice Film Festival Carpet with Emma Stone

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were on opposite sides of the world on Thursday.

As the pop star prepared to take the stage of her Reputation Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn was overseas — walking the red carpet of the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Alwyn, 27, was on hand for the premiere of his upcoming film, The Favourite, which he stars in alongside Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Nicholas Hoult.

The group looked glamorous as they posed together with director Yorgos Lanthimos for photographers — Alwyn in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and flat black bow tie.

Stone, 29, wore a blush, embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline, while Colman, 44, looked sleek in a two-piece black number with a flowing cape. Hoult, 28, and Lanthimos, 45, both also wore tuxedos — the former in blue and the latter in black.

Prior to the premiere, Alywn and his costars hung out in a more casual setting.

The group appeared to go for a boat ride, according to a black and white photo of them shared to Alywn’s Instagram. They looked to be having fun, laughing and smiling in the picture.

Though Swift may be back in the United States, she did spend some time with Alwyn on Aug. 22 in-between tour stops.

The Grammy winner, 28, and Alwyn were photographed holding hands on a rare public outing in London, as they had a date night at Covent Garden’s Hawksmoor steak restaurant.

Dating since late 2016, the couple have kept their relationship tightly under wraps. Neither have spoken publicly about the romance, but Alwyn and his family have been supporting Swift at her shows over the last year.