Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and the Cast of Cats Perform 'Memory' with Makeshift Instruments

The Cats cast can do it all!

On Wednesday night, a few well-known members of the film’s cast — Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward — dropped by The Tonight Show and remixed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Memory” with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, all while playing on makeshift instruments they “found in an alley.”

The star-studded cast took turns singing different parts of the famous ballad — which is belted by Hudson in the film — before picking up a random instrument to join in with the Roots band.

Image zoom Cast cast with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Swift looked at ease as she played what looked to be a glass milk bottle, while Corden shook a jar filled with random knick-knacks. Meanwhile, Hayward kept up the tempo on a large, empty paint can before Hudson entered the frame and closed out the group performance.

The all-star cast hit the red carpet in New York City on Monday for the premiere of the Tom Hopper-directed movie-musical.

While on the carpet, Swift, who plays Bombalurina in the movie, told PEOPLE about her experience on the film’s enchanting set.

“I love my character. She’s really fun,” the actress said. “I think myself and James Corden, we bring the comedy to the film. The original material was T.S. Eliot poetry, so it was quite challenging to get some modern humor into the movie.”

Speaking about her personal training for the film, Wilson said “people really got into the cat school” and learned how to act like a cat.

“All of the movement is real,” she shared. “We really learned how to move and act in this kind of cat-human hybrid fashion.”

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon, the Cast of Cats The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Following the film’s debut screening, critics shared their views on the CGI enhanced Broadway adaptation.

“The CATS movie is the strangest, most bewildering, queerest, magical, and spectacular cinematic experience I have ever had,” wrote Broadway star Alan Henry. “I am not sure what just happened but I know that it was something worth experiencing.”

Actor, director, and writer Ben Mekler also praised the film, despite its polarizing trailer, writing, “Uh, #Cats is kinda great? Everything that seemed weird in the trailers just melts away when you’re watching the film. It’s magical and just plain works with the sole exception of Taylor Swift’s original song about the cats devouring the corpse of an old woman who died in her flat.”

Though some critics didn’t fall for the catnip.

“After seeing Hooper’s film, I’m certainly left with more questions than answers. It’s an existential quandary, this 110-minute journey into a computer graphic phantasmagoria, revolting and briefly alluring, a true grotesque that sings, in fits and starts, a faint siren song,” Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair said. It’s by no means a good movie, and I left the premiere ready to toss an easy critical bomb at it and be done with rotten old 2019.”

Ramin Setoodeh of Variety applauded Swift’s original song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” which the singer co-wrote with Webber. While the song earned a Golden Globe nomination, it was left off the shortlist for the Oscars.

“Having seen #CatsMovie, the Academy’s failure to include ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ on the original song shortlist was a bad move,” Setoodeh wrote. “Obviously, voters left it off because ‘Cats’ hadn’t screened yet. But the song — a bookend to ‘Memory’ — is great. I already can’t get it out of my head.”

Cats debuts in theaters Friday, Dec. 20.