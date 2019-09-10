Taylor Swift, James Corden Talk ‘Bonkers’ Chance to Play Cats in New Cats Teaser

The feline fun that is Cats is almost here, and the star-studded cast is reflecting on getting to play the animals in a new behind-the-scenes teaser.

The upcoming movie released an inside look at the singing and dancing behind the camera, with some of the biggest names in the film like Taylor Swift , James Corden, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson describing how they purr-fected the remake of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

“If you told me I was going to get be a cat for work…what?” said Swift, 29, who plays Bombalurina, as footage showed her working on her feline moves as one of the Jellicle Cats.

“You’re gonna take a load of people, and they’re gonna pretend to be cats,” Corden, 41, began. “If you just say it out loud it’s bonkers. But that’s where the most fun happens really.”

“I’m observing all the cats, I’m singing and I’m dancing with the best dancers in the world, so I’m a little intimidated,” Elba, 47, who plays the role of Macavity, said as footage of dancers performing leaps and twirls plays over.

The cast is filled with both actors and professional dancers, including the Royal Ballet’s Francesca Hayward and dancer Jonadette Carpio.

The video continues to show off the intense choreography, filled with flips, ballet as well as hip hop styles, and creative cat costumes while the actors go on speaking about their creative processes.

“I’m trying to find a balance between learning new steps and new genres,” said Derulo, 29, who plays Rum Tum Tugger.

Hudson, 37, who plays the iconic “Memory” singer Grizabella explained, “Artistically, we feed off of each other.”

RELATED: Cats Trailer Hilariously Slammed as ‘Scary’ by Social Media Users: ‘Pure Nightmare Fuel’

“Put those things together and I believe that you have magic,” Derulo closed out the clip.

The first trailer for the film in June sparked hilarious controversy as some disturbed viewers did not hold back when it came to sharing their responses on Twitter.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18431" href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" title="Taylor Swift"] in Cats Universal Pictures UK

“The #Cats trailer goes deep into the Uncanny Valley and discovers there is no bottom. Pure, straight-up nightmare fuel,” one user wrote.

“To whom does one report an abomination? A priest?” another user tweeted alongside the clip.

Cats debuts in theaters on December 20.