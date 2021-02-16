COVID Pod Pals: Taylor Swift Helped Zoë Kravitz with London Photoshoot While She Was Filming The Batman

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz were part of each other's COVID pod in London

Looks like Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz shared a COVID-19 social pod last year.

The pals were both in London when Kravitz was set to be photographed for The New York Times Magazine's "Great Performers" issue and she needed help with a socially distanced photoshoot. In stepped Swift, who the magazine's editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein revealed was part of Kravitz safe COVID pod.

"Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she's shooting a movie [The Batman], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist," Silverstein said in a WWD interview in December, revealing the photographer directed Swift over Zoom from Paris.

Swift, 31, and Kravitz, 32, have known each other for years, with Kravitz coming along on a star-studded dinner outing with Swift, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson and more at The Fat Radish restaurant in 2016.

Kravitz was in London filming The Batman with Robert Pattinson when the photoshoot took place. The actress plays Catwoman opposite Pattinson's Batman in the film.

Swift, meanwhile, has made the city a second home ever since she started dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

The city has made such an impact on Swift that she even named one of the songs on her 2019 album Lover after it. "London Boy" takes listeners on a trip around the city, hitting all the date spots Swift and Alwyn have shared since they began seeing each other in mid-2016.

In an interview after the song came out, Alwyn, 29, revealed that he doesn't mind "at all" being the subject of songs on his pop-star girlfriend's latest album.

"No, not at all. No. It's flattering," he said when asked how it feels when Swift writes songs about him and their relationship in The Sunday Times.

As for the media attention on Alwyn and Swift's relationship, The Favourite star told The Sunday Times that he simply doesn't "pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to."