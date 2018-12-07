Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Joe Alwyn got close to playing the adorable character Sam in the classic film Love Actually.

The Mary Queen of Scots star, 27, recently opened up about how he almost got cast to play Liam Neeson’s son in the 2003 romantic comedy during Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

“[The auditions] actually came about because of Zorro. I took fencing lessons and they’ll often send casting directors around to schools and community centers,” Alwyn shared. “So this local community center where I took fencing lessons, this brilliant UK casting director Shaheen Baig, she came around and she saw me there.”

Alwyn said he enjoyed the “time off school to go to this audition” and explained he had to go through a “whole series of workshops.”

“I didn’t get it in the end, but I do remember meeting Hugh Grant and [screenwriter] Richard Curtis and sitting around reading some stuff,” he added.

Joe Alwyn (left) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (right) in Love, Actually Mike Marsland/Getty; Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Alwyn, who has been dating Taylor Swift for almost two years, said despite not getting the role, he always knew he wanted to be an actor.

“There wasn’t a lightbulb moment,” he said. “I studied it throughout school and I loved watching movies — my dad does documentaries — so I grew up watching lots of movies.”

The role of Sam, who falls for an American classmate and tries to share his feelings with her, eventually went to Maze Runner actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Since then, Alwyn has starred in several films such as Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) and Operation Finale. He currently stars opposite Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots and also opposite Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in The Favourite.