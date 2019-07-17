See Taylor Swift and Idris Elba Dance Together in First Look at Cats Movie: 'It's Really Fun'

The Cats trailer is almost here, and all the fans waiting for the highly-anticipated first look at the movie got a peek behind-the-scenes before its debut.

With the official trailer dropping Friday, the Cats movie Twitter account surprised fans with a new video teasing all the work that went into production. It also features the star-studded cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo.

“My first memories of performance go back to Pennsylvania when I was growing up,” Swift says in the behind-the-scenes look. “My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell a story, and I’ve always brought that sort of narrative element to my live shows.”

The clip gives insight into the rehearsal period for the film and features footage of Swift and Elba dancing with choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

“I came right off of a stadium tour and went right into rehearsals,” Swift says. “People coming together through all different corners of entertainment. Everybody’s working really long hours, rehearsing every day, and it’s really fun. I just was really excited and so honored to get to be a part of this.”

Elba says he also felt the pressure to do his best when he saw the caliber of talent and the huge sets for the film.

“When you see people that are at the top of their game doing it, you raise your bar as well,” Elba says. “The scale of this film is huge, three or four times bigger for the cats perspective. This is a moment for you to step into a world that’s completely designed to entertain you.”

Swift previously opened up about her experience filming the movie on The Graham Norton Show, where she admitted she got the more out of rehearsing than the rest of the cast.

“I had much more fun than anyone else,” Swift joked. “I had to go to cat school to learn how to move and behave. I was meant to go for three days and I stayed for four months!”

Costar Rebel Wilson spoke about the movie and working with Swift earlier this year, telling Entertainment Tonight that the Grammy winner gets to play the sexy cat.

“She’s incredible. She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all cats,” Wilson said.

“I’m a different kind of cat,” the actress, 39, joked. “I’m not a sexy Catwoman. I’m doing the middle-aged lazy cat in the movie.”

Elba also praised Swift. “Taylor was great,” the English actor, 46, told Variety in March. “Her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing. She worked hard and was just happy to be there.”

Cats, directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech), opens Dec. 20.