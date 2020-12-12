"I think deep down I still got a lot of Cindy Lou Who in me," Taylor Momsen said

Taylor Momsen on How the Grinch Stole Christmas 20 Years Later: 'Such an Impactful Moment in My Life'

Taylor Momsen feels "blessed" to be a part of a Christmas classic.

In a recent interview with Today, the singer, 27, reflected on her experience playing Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and revealed some little-known facts about the film as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Momsen, who was only 7 years old when she starred in the film, said she feels lucky to have been part of a movie that has been able to resonate with people for so many years.

"I think that people love The Grinch just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it's so heartwarming and it has such a good message," she said. "That no matter what age touches your heart, I think that that’s an amazing thing to be a part of. "

"The fact that it comes back around every year — I think it's something to look forward to. And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it," she added.

Looking back at her time creating the movie, Momsen said working alongside Jim Carrey, who played the Grinch, will always be a memory she treasures.

Image zoom Credit: Everett

"I just remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing," she recalled. "Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, 'I'm watching an artist right now at work.'"

The Gossip Girl alum also shared that The Grinch was the first time she'd ever worn a wig, fake eyelashes and fake teeth.

However, Momsen revealed that she wasn't old enough to wear the prosthetics that the rest of the characters in Whoville wore. "I was too young to wear the prosthetics so they wrote a line into the film, 'She hasn’t even grown into her knows yet,' so they just put full blush on my nose," she said.

Momsen also recalled a bunch of "who training" during which she had to learn how to do her own stunts for the film, like falling through a trapdoor. "It was like 'Who bootcamp,' " she teased.

But as a singer today, the star said it was the music that resonated with her the most from the film.

"The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner," she said. "And I'll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing 'Where Are You Christmas.' "

And Momsen said her experience with music in the movie ended up having a big influence on her career.