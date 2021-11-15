Makena Moore is taking credit for introducing her brother Taylor Lautner to his fiancée Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner's Sister Reveals She Introduced Actor to New Fiancée: 'I Picked Out a Good One'

Taylor Lautner has his sister to thank for introducing him to his fiancée Tay Dome!

The Twilight star's sister Makena Moore shared sweet photos of herself and her future sister-in-law on Instagram Sunday night, while gushing about Dome in the caption.

"Not to toot my own horn or anything, but i'm feeling tooty ;) think I picked out a good one for my brother 😉🤍," Moore wrote in the caption.

"@taydome the moment I met you at a little church in Nashville, I knew that I had to introduce you to my brother," Moore continued. "You two couldn't be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys compliment each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple ✨🥂💗."

Lautner, 29, commented with, "YOU DID GOOD KID," while Dome wrote, "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Lautner proposed to his girlfriend on Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed. The actor posted two photos of himself and his new fiancée on Instagram Saturday, writing in the caption, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Dome posted the second photo to her own Instagram, where she captioned her post, "my absolute best friend," adding, "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Lautner replied to her post in the comments, writing, "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."

Moore couldn't contain her excitement for the couple, writing on Dome's post, "I'M FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" and adding in a second comment, "My best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!"

Lautner and Dome, who is a registered nurse, went public with their relationship in 2018 when he posted a photo in matching Halloween costumes. Since then, they've kept fans posted on their relationship on social media, where the pair frequently shares photos together.

In March, Lautner celebrated Dome's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute and a series of solo pictures of Dome, plus snaps of the two of them together.