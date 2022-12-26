Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Dome Celebrate First Christmas as Newlyweds with Cute Holiday Video

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner are enjoying their first Christmas as newlyweds.

Lautner, 30, and Taylor Dome Lautner, 25, tied the knot on Nov. 11 in California's wine country before embarking on a honeymoon in Mexico. More than a month later, the pair celebrated the Christmas holiday by going to a Christmas-themed attraction, Holiday Road.

The newlyweds shared the experience with a video montage posted on Instagram to Tori Kelly's "Elf Interlude." The video starts off with the couple and their friends excitedly entering the attraction, then it cuts to Lautner — in a reindeer hat — getting his face painted green like the Grinch.

In another scene, Dome Lautner, in a Christmas light headband, appears to mimic a marriage officiant as her friends hold hands and gaze at each other in front of her. There are also shots of the couple running around under the Christmas lights, viewing the different holiday decoration setups and dancing around with their friends.

"The Christmas spirit got us feeling some type of way🎄🎅🏼🎁," Dome Lautner captioned the Instagram Reel.

Three days ago, Lautner posted his own holiday-themed Instagram video, with the couple dressing up in Santa Claus onesies with reindeer fuzzy slippers to put up holiday decorations and wrap presents. The video ends with the two sitting by the Christmas tree and toasting Dunkin Donuts coffee.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 after meeting through Lautner's sister Makena, recently told PEOPLE they're ready for the next chapter.

"This is about a lifetime together. And we're excited to start forever," said Dome Lautner, adding, "It felt right with Taylor from the very beginning. I feel so lucky. I married my best friend."

Dome Lautner shared more about their "romantic and intimate" nuptials, saying, "Everything felt so surreal. The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

Said the Twilight alum about his emotions on the big day: "We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it. I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together."